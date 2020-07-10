Looks Like Thursday, Sept. 3 and the Beavers is in Serious Doubt, Tulsa May Be the Only Non Conference Game

STILLWATER -- Oklahoma State football looks like it is about to go through the seismic shift the rest of college football embarked on earlier this week when the Ivy League became the first Division I (FCS) conference to make a move and cancel or postpone their football season until 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The more influential move was made yesterday when the Big Ten announced that they would play conference games only, if they play any football games this fall. Now the Pac-12, according to Nicole Auerbach of The Athletic, is going to do the same thing. The Big Ten and Pac-12 have historically moved together on most issues.

Big picture question is what will the Big 12 do? Hang on to the one for a few paragraphs.

The small picture question is what does that mean for Oklahoma State's opening game on Thursday, Sept. 3 and the return game in the home and home series that started last season with the Cowboys visiting the Beavers in Corvallis?

Efforts to reach Oklahoma State deputy athletic director Chad Weiberg were unsuccessful. Weiberg had insisted, as had reports from media in Corvallis, Ore. that cover the Beavers program that Oregon State had every intention of being in Stillwater if the game was going to be played. They may not have a choice if the Pac-12 makes that for them.

No handshake with the Beavers this season if the Pac-12 also opts for conference games only. USA Today Sports Images - Troy Wayrynen

A high-ranking Oklahoma State athletic department official did tell Pokes Report that the contract with Oregon State has a clause for them to opt out of this season's game for unusual or extreme circumstances and make the game up in a later season. That is like going to be the action taken.

"It may be 15-years from now, but Oregon State will come and play in Stillwater," said our source.

As for the rest of the non conference season, the Tulsa game (Sept. 12) looks to be the most certain of the three. They are close by, have a long standing relationship with Oklahoma State, and they are expected to monitor their team for coronavirus. However, if you are believing in the U.S. Supreme Court decision regarding the Creek Indian Nation and the State of Oklahoma, Tulsa is no longer an in-state foe.

The other non conference game is with Western Illinois (Sept. 19). The problem presented there is how aggressively the FCS program will monitor and test their team for COVID-19. As of now, the Missouri Valley Football Conference and it's teams are planning on playing this season, although a number of Division II conferences have announced postponing football in the fall.

The Western Illinois game is one that Oklahoma State would have to examine closely with regards to concerns regarding the coronavirus.

If the Big 12 is playing non conference then some options would be to look around at other regional schools that have lost a non conference game and match up, play Tulsa multiple times if their schedule allows it, or play another Big 12 team that loses a non conference game like TCU against Cal that first weekend and play it as a non conference game.

Tulsa is scheduled to host Toledo (Sept. 5), host Northwestern State (La) (Sept. 19, and travel to Arkansas State (Sept. 26). North Texas might be a good match for an opener as they are scheduled to host Houston Baptist on Sept. 5, but given conditions in Houston that game could be in question.

All of this leads to the big picture question and the Big 12 is not inclined to move right now on any action. Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby prefers to wait and see as most officials in college sports believed the deadline for firm decisions on the college football season is July 31.

When Randy Peterson of the DesMoines Register asked Bowlsby if the Big 12 planned to make a decision on the season soon, such as announcing conference games only, his one word answer was, "No!."

"We need to do what our doctors and our scientists are telling us, which is move slowly ahead and constantly reevaluate," Bowlsby told CBS Sports on Thursday. "The is going to decide whether we're ready and able to play."

The Big 12 athletic directors are said to favor playing non conference games and not limiting to conference games only.

"The only advantage to [a conference-only schedule] is you can spread the games out over more weeks," Bowlsby analyzed. "It doesn't mean you're going to start your schedule the first week of October. You're going to try to start it on time and spread it out so you have more time to recover and more time to get over outbreaks. For whatever reason, the Big Ten felt like they wanted to go to it right now."

The commissioner, who has athletic directors in his league in the quintet of Baylor's Mack Rhoades, Kansas State's Gene Taylor, Oklahoma's Joe Castiglione, TCU's Jeremiah Donati, and West Virginia AD Shane Lyons; looking into protocols and contingencies for all types of scenarios and circumstances for this season is staying open to all possibilities. However, a conference-only schedule for the Big 12 was drawn up by that committee of athletic directors early in their process.

Chuba Hubbard likely to launch his final college season against somebody other than the Beavers. USA Today Sports Images - Troy Wayrynen

One almost sure thing for now. It looks like OSU vs. OSU won't happen on Sept. 3, 2020, more like 2024 or beyond as that is the first opening that shows up on an Oklahoma State schedule.