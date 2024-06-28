Oklahoma State Not Included in College Football 25's List of Top Offenses
On Thursday, EA Sports' College Football 25 revealed the video game's highest rated offenses and defenses.
Despite the Cowboys returning the majority of an offensive unit that helped lead Mike Gundy's team to a Big 12 Championship appearance, the Pokes weren't included in the video game's Top 25.
Five Big 12 teams were included in EA Sports' list, with Colorado coming in at No. 8, Utah at No. 11, Kansas at No. 14, Arizona at No. 15 and UCF at No. 21. OSU will take on the Utes and the Buffaloes in its 2024 campaign.
Oklahoma State not being among College Football 25's top offense comes as a bit of a surprise after Kasey Dunn's group averaged over 29 points per game last year.
The unit is obviously led by consensus All-American and Doak Walker Award winner Ollie Gordon II, who ran for a whopping 1,732 yards and 21 touchdowns in 2023 while adding 330 receiving yards and a touchdown grab.
In addition to Gordon, the Cowboys return their entire starting five along the o-line, which should give the Pokes' offense plenty of solid protection up front. Under center, seventh year senior Alan Bowman is back for his second year in Stillwater after throwing for a career-high 3,460 yards and 15 touchdowns.
In addition to his solid production last season, Bowman's experience should also help him successfully command OSU's offense.
Bowman also has a handful of talented receivers at his disposal who were important pieces of Dunn's offense in 2023. Bixby (OK) product and Oklahoma State's leading receiver in 2023 Brennan Presley returns for his senior season after tallying 1,032 yards from scrimmage and eight touchdowns last year.
Alongside Presley, redshirt senior Rashod Owens is back in Stillwater for the 2024 season after racking up 895 yards receiving yards and five touchdowns. At 6-foot-2, De'Zhaun Stribling is also set to claim a bigger role next season after averaging over 14 yards per catch and finishing with 198 receiving yards as a redshirt sophomore.
At the tight end position, the Pokes seemed to have found a hidden gem in true freshman and Stillwater High School product Josh Ford, who has a chance to earn plenty of time on the field this fall.
