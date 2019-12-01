Cowboys Offense Faded and Needed More in Bedlam

STILLWATER – There are a lot of ways you can look at the Bedlam loss to Oklahoma and analyze why Oklahoma won the game 34-16. You have to start with the fact that Oklahoma has been the better team all season and there was very little room for error for Oklahoma State to win. The Cowboys committed two turnovers and Oklahoma played a clean game in that department. Penalties favored the Cowboys in a big way to the tune of 70-yards, but in the red zone, Oklahoma State was not powerful enough to finish drives in the end zone and instead relied on three field goal from senior kicker Matt Ammandola. Oklahoma was four-for-four in the red zone and three of those were touchdowns.

"What this game comes down to is, you can't kick field goals and beat a good football team,” head coach Mike Gundy said very matter of fact. “We got down inside the 15-yard line several times and kicked field goals. We put ourselves in a jam and could never get over the hump.”

The Oklahoma State offensive plan wasn’t faulty, but it wasn’t cleanly executed. There were some dropped passes. There were some missed blocks. Oklahoma played well enough on defense, especially when it counted by the goal line.

"In the first half, we felt like we were in the driver's seat,” offensive coordinator Sean Gleeson said afterwards. “We were moving the ball, and we scored on the first drive. There were some really good things. Whether it was coughing up the football, not converting the drive or kicking field goals, we did some good things but just didn't finish well enough.”

Nobody wants to hear it, because it sounds like an excuse and Oklahoma State, as a program against anybody, including Oklahoma in Bedlam, is past making excuses. It is also a fact that a receiver like Tylan Wallace makes a difference. Wallace may not have made a lot of big plays. Oklahoma’s CeeDee Lamb, a Biletnikoff Award finalist had four receptions for 36-yards, but it took focus of players to keep Lamb from making big plays. That focus and attention opens up the field for other players.

The Sooners really didn’t have to pay extra attention to any receivers and the extra attention was aimed at Chuba Hubbard. Chuba got his 100-yards, 24 carries for 104-yards and a touchdown to put him at 1,936-yards and 21 touchdowns on the season. It was not enough to offset what Oklahoma did on offense.

“You have to get the ball in the hands of your best guys,” Gleeson said. “Those guys need to make plays. On offense, we kind of did that.

In particular about Hubbard, Gleeson said what we all have seen and deep down know. Chuba has been used a lot. He has worn down and in the absence of Wallace and quarterback Spencer Sanders, he has been more of the focus of opposing defenses.

"He is at the end of the year where he has had the ball a ton. We've managed him in practice really well, but he is bound to have a little mileage on him at this point,” added Gleeson. “Everybody does. He has got a lot of mileage on his legs. We could have definitely finished out better for him and the rest of the group. We, as a unit, probably need to come together a little better in the end. We just didn't."

Upfront, in the first half the Oklahoma State offensive line was pushing the OU defensive line off the ball, but as the game wore on and into the second half, not as much. Having to throw and Oklahoma knowing it made a difference. All season long Oklahoma has been hurt by running quarterbacks and Dru Brown had some good runs, even added his name to the Cowboy football hurdler’s club with a second quarter hurdle. You do have to wonder with Sander’s speed and elusiveness, if that might have helped in the red zone.

“I don’t think it was necessarily anything they did and I don’t want to take anything away from them, but I think we have a lot of room to grow,” Brown said. “I don’t care if it is third downs or red zone. We have a lot of room to improve and get better.”

"Our guys had a lot of fight. We always do,” Hubbard said. “We made too many mistakes. I'm not taking anything away from Oklahoma, they played a great game, balled out and did everything right, which paid off for them. We just need to build off of this. It's obviously a tough loss, but we can't hang onto it for too long."

Like very little. The coaches are already on the road recruiting and a good class is underway that could use some strong finishes. There were close to 100 recruits in the stadium last night and 27 of those prospects hold Oklahoma State offers.

A good bowl win with a lot of players returning and solid recruiting and Oklahoma State could be in much better position next season to improve and break through the way all involved want to.