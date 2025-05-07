Oklahoma State Offers Five-Star 2027 OL Kennedy Brown
The skill guys have been piling up for the Oklahoma State Cowboys this recruiting season. The Cowboys have hit the class of 2027 hard, but they have only offered a pair of offensive linemen from the class in Reis Russell of Littleton, Colorado, and Tristan Dare of Southlake, Texas. Both Russell and Dare are three-star guys with tons of upside, and O-State took it one step further on Tuesday when they offered five-star offensive lineman Kennedy Brown from Humble, Texas.
The 6-foot-4, 280-pound Brown checks all the boxes when it comes to the football intangibles. He is currently the No. 1 offensive tackle in the state of Texas as well as the No. 1 OT in the nation for the Class of 2027. Brown is the eighth-ranked prospect in the entire 2027 class.
His numbers have not gone unnoticed by college coaches. Brown currently holds offers from the likes of Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, Texas, Tennessee, USC and Oklahoma State, just to name a few. In all, Brown has upwards of 35 Division I offers and still has two years left to play in high school.
His scouting report preaches promise. He was listed as having impressive movement ability in both the run game and laterally in pass protection. Brown has an elite frame that could help produce a high-level left tackle or elite right tackle.
He started at right tackle for the Kingwood Mustangs as a sophomore, where he had a stellar season. Brown was on the field for 602 snaps and allowed zero quarterback pressures. He allowed only one quarterback sack on his way to a 1st team all-district selection. Brown would be huge land for the Cowboys, who have yet to secure a five-star recruit in the 2026 or 2027 class.