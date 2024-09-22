Oklahoma State Opening Odds vs. Kansas State Revealed
Conference play has arrived, and the Oklahoma State Cowboys were quickly hit with reality. They took a home loss to the Utah Utes, who were without star quarterback Cam Rising.
Following the loss, the Cowboys fell to No. 20 in the AP poll while Utah rose to No. 10 in the nation. Still, the Cowboys are the second-highest ranked Big 12 team as Kansas State, previously ranked higher than Oklahoma State, slid to No. 23 following their loss to BYU.
Fortunately for Oklahoma State, the Wildcats took a loss to now-ranked BYU, helping their case heading into a Week 5 matchup against Kansas State on the road. With a new week coming, the opening odds have been released for Oklahoma State vs. Kansas State.
According to Circa Sports, the Cowboys are four-point underdogs to Kansas State next Saturday.
First off, it's probably best for Oklahoma State to be an underdog. They typically thrive in that role. Despite Kansas State taking a tough loss on Saturday, they're playing this game on their home field.
Neither Alan Bowman nor Ollie Gordon were productive in Week 4. They both struggled in a 22-19 loss to Utah in Boone Pickens Stadium, where the score looked much closer than the game really was.
Playing star quarterback Avery Johnson with his home crowd behind him will create for a tough matchup for Oklahoma State's defense, and the offense has proven capable of backing them up in a big game.
Given the Wildcats recent loss, though, Oklahoma State has some hope to hold onto leading into the contest.
Want to join the discussion? Like Oklahoma State Cowboys on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Cowboys news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.