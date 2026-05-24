What Wins and What Loses the Game for Oklahoma State vs. Tulsa

By the time the Oklahoma State Cowboys get to Sept. 5 they will be chomping at the bit for a football game.

By that point it will have been nearly a year since the Cowboys fired Mike Gundy and more than nine months since the Cowboys hired Eric Morris to replace him. The former North Texas head coach has imported plenty of talent through the transfer portal and is already beginning to find success on the recruiting trail for next year's class.

But when the Cowboys face the Tulsa Golden Hurricane, they'll be trying to avenge last year's 19-12 loss in Stillwater, their first loss to Tulsa at home since 1951. More importantly Morris will be trying to establish what he wants his program to be moving forward. That requires a victory.

Here's what could win and what could lose the game for the Cowboys.

What Wins

Oklahoma State quarterback Drew Mestemaker. | NATHAN J. FISH/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A Hot Offensive Start

Morris assembled an experienced roster through the transfer portal, but there's a specific concentration on his former team. Seventeen players from his former program followed him to Stillwater, and many of them will have a significant impact on his offense. That includes quarterback Drew Mestemaker, running back Caleb Hawkins and wide receiver Wyatt Young.

By opening night, the Cowboys will have spent eight months thinking about this game. Part of the reason Oklahoma State lost last year was because the offense sputtered. the Cowboys can't afford that in this opener. They need to come out hot, establish their identity offensively and take control of the game.

Taking Tulsa Seriously

There was plenty of drama swirling around the program last year after their loss to Oregon, which preceded their loss to Tulsa. Gundy’s job was on the line, and the Tulsa loss was the final straw for his long and successful career with the Cowboys.

Did Oklahoma State take Tulsa seriously last year? The way they played that's debatable. But to win this opener the Cowboys must take the Golden Hurricane seriously, even if on paper they don't look like a team that should be. Tulsa proved it can win this game a year ago. There’s enough talent there to do it again.

What Loses

Tulsa Golden Hurricane quarterback Baylor Hayes (10) hands the ball off to running back Dominic Richardson (21). | James Guillory-Imagn Images

Committing Turnovers

Opening night are not a night for turnovers. When you consider the Cowboys are essentially a brand-new team from a year ago, giving Tulsa even one extra possession could tip the balance in the Golden Hurricane’s favor.

Consider last year. Oklahoma State lost that game to Tulsa even though it didn't turn the football over. In fact, Tulsa turned it over one time. The golden hurricane gave the Cowboys an extra possession and it still didn't make a difference.

Morris runs an air raid offense and last year his Mean Green offense only possessed the football for 28 minutes per game. Possessions will be at a premium. The Cowboys can't give them away.

Failure to Establish a Pass Rush

The Cowboys had a terrible pass rush last year and few of the pieces are back. That could end up being a good thing for the Cowboys in the long-term. But, in the short term, with so many new pieces up front, the chemistry may not be there on opening night.

One area where Tulsa has continuity is at quarterback, where last year's starter, Baylor Hayes, returns. He threw for more than 200 yards against the Cowboys a year ago and he should be improved after throwing for more than 2,000 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2025. Not getting pressure on them early could make things more difficult for the Cowboys later.