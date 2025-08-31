Oklahoma State Opens as Massive Underdogs at No. 7 Oregon
Oklahoma State is hoping to get to 2-0, but it might be preparing for the toughest matchup of the season.
Not much has gone the Pokes’ way since kicking off the 2025 season. While OSU managed to beat UT Martin 27-7 in the season opener, it only got to see one quarter of starting quarterback Hauss Hejny before he broke his foot, leaving him out of the lineup for over a month.
Meanwhile, freshman transfer Wendell Gregory starred on the other end for the Cowboys, but his arrest on Saturday has potentially put his status for next weekend in jeopardy. Considering the Cowboys are set to face No. 7 Oregon, it would be a massive blow to be without both of their Week 1 freshman standouts.
Considering the Cowboys are still rebuilding and looking to simply bounce back from their 3-9 season in 2024 to make a bowl game, there isn’t any expectation for them to go win in Eugene. However, even keeping the game close could be enough to kickstart a special season, and a win could help the program ascend back to where it’s been for so much of the Mike Gundy era.
Cowboys’ odds for Week 2 matchup at Oregon
Spread: Oklahoma State +27.5
Moneyline: Oklahoma State + 1800, Oregon -5000
Over/Under 59.5 points
All odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
In a matter of hours since the opening line dropped, OSU has gone from a 23.5-point underdog to a 27.5-point underdog, showing exactly how much faith most have in the Cowboys going into this matchup. Of course, that line is somewhat fair.
Given that Oregon spent most of last season at No. 1 and suffered its only loss in the College Football Playoff, and OSU won only three games in 2024, this matchup always looked quite lopsided on paper. Add in OSU’s underwhelming win against UT Martin and Oregon’s absolute domination of Montana State, and there is reason to believe this game could get ugly.
Perhaps the one bright spot for OSU is how well it played defensively in the season opener, allowing UT Martin’s only touchdown on a trick play and holding the Skyhawks to the fewest yards of any OSU opponent since 2021. The not-so-bright spot for OSU is that Oregon is much better than UT Martin in every facet of the game.
It would be an upset for the ages if Gundy’s team could walk out of Autzen Stadium with a win, but it sure seems like this matchup could get out of hand.