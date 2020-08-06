Oklahoma State Ranks No. 16 in Preseason Coaches Poll

STILLWATER -- It's been a good week so far for Cowboy football. The Big 12 announced an 8+1 schedule for the 2020 season, they landed a JUCO tight end commitment, they began fall camp and they were voted into the preseason Amway Coaches Poll.

After going 8-5 this past season, but entering the 2020 season with what could be its best overall team in quite sometime, Oklahoma State checks in at No. 16 on the preseason Amway Coaches Poll.

Oklahoma State is one of four Big 12 teams included in the preseason poll along with Iowa State, Oklahoma and Texas.

The record next to the team is how they finished the 2019 season.

Clemson (14-1) Ohio State (13-1) Alabama (11-2) Georgia (11-2) LSU (15-0) Oklahoma (12-2) Penn State (11-2) Florida (11-2) Oregon (12-2) Notre Dame (11-2) Auburn (9-4 Wisconsin (10-4) Texas A & M (8-5) Texas (8-5) Michigan (9-4) Oklahoma State (8-5) Southern California (8-5) Minnesota (11-2) North Carolina (7-6) Utah (11-3) UCF (10-3) Cincinnati (11-3) Iowa (10-3) Virginia Tech (8-5) Iowa State (7-6)

Oklahoma State enters the 2020 campaign with the most talent they've had in quite sometime. They return what has the potential of being one of the better offensive lines the Pokes have had in a while, a young and talented quarterback in Spencer Sanders that got better as the 2019 season went along, the most talented wide receiver corps in the country, led by senior Tylan Wallace and the top running back in the country, Chuba Hubbard, after he posted one of the best rushing seasons in Oklahoma State history.

Hubbard rushed for 2,094 yards 21 touchdowns and was tabbed the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year for his efforts. He was the FBS leader in rushing yards, yards per game, 200-yard rushing games and all-purpose yards per game. He finished the season a finalist for the Walter Camp Player of the Year Award and the Doak Walker Award and he enters the 2020 campaign as the preseason Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year and one of the favorites for several national awards.

As for the defensive side of the ball, Jim Knowles returns multiple preseason national award nominations, including safety Kolby Harvell-Peel. Harvell-Peel enters the 2020 season as one of the best safeties in college football as he posted 71 tackles this past season, as well as 13 pass breakups, five interceptions, three tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, two recovered fumbles, a sack and a quarterback hurry.