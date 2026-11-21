The good news for the Oklahoma State Cowboys is that quarterback Drew Mestemaker got on the plane to Phoenix for Saturday’s game with the Arizona State Sun Devils.

But he remains questionable for the game, per the Cowboys’ player availability report on Friday. He’s one of two Cowboys that are questionable, the other being tight end Morgan McPhaul. Five Cowboys will be out for the game, including Arizona native and Cowboys linebacker Tate Romney.

Oklahoma State football’s social media account posted several photos of players leaving Oklahoma to get on the plane for the trip. One of those photos included a smiling Mestemaker.

Head coach Eric Morris said on Tuesday that he believed that his redshirt sophomore starter would be “OK” for the game.

The Cowboys’ final player availability report is released 90 minutes before the game, set for 9:15 p.m. central.

Oklahoma State-Arizona State Player Report

Wheels up to Tempe 🛫 pic.twitter.com/tXrhBM9j0U — OSU Cowboy Football (@CowboyFB) November 20, 2026

Mestemaker suffered what he called a right shoulder stinger when he was sacked by Texas Tech defensive lineman T.J. Holmes in the first quarter of Saturday’s loss to the Red Raiders. Mestemaker played on, getting his shoulder worked on twice by trainers before he was pulled midway through the fourth quarter when it was clear the contest got away from the Cowboys.

Mestemaker finished 27-of-42 for 277 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions as his eight-game streak of 300-yard passing games came to an end.

He enters the game leading the country in passing yards (3,239) and touchdown passes (30). He has started in 24 straight games, dating back to a start in North Texas’ bowl game to end the 2024 season.

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If Mestemaker is unable to play, then true freshman Broderick Vehrs is the likely starter. He’s been the backup since opening weekend and is the only other quarterback to throw a pass for Oklahoma State this season.

Romney will miss his third straight game since suffering an injury against Iowa State. It’s a spoiled homecoming for Romney, who played at Arizona State for three seasons before transferring to OSU before this season. He’s from Chandler, Ariz., which is a suburb of Phoenix.

Additionally, linebacker Ethan Wesloski has been removed from the injury report after starting the week probably, indicating that he’ll be available to play on Saturday.

Oklahoma State vs. Arizona State

Player Report: Friday

Oklahoma State

OUT: WR Dayvon Standard, TE Carson Kolb, DTLandon Dean, LB Tate Romney, OL Desmond Magiya

QUESTIONABLE: QB Drew Mestemaker, TE Morgan McPhaul

Arizona State

OUT: WR Omarion Miller, WR Harry Hassmann

QUESTIONABLE: OL Wade Helton