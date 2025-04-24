Oklahoma State QB Garret Rangel Enters Transfer Portal
Oklahoma State is losing another quarterback to the portal.
On Wednesday, OSU quarterback Garret Rangel entered the transfer portal, according to a report from Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports. After three years with the program, Rangel will be looking for a new home next season.
Last season looked to be Rangel’s time to take over as the starting quarterback following a rough start to conference play for OSU. With a bye week to prepare for BYU, the Cowboys opted to bench Alan Bowman and go with Rangel.
Rangel had a solid outing to begin the night in Provo, racking up 51 passing yards, a touchdown and an interception to go with another 77 yards on the ground. However, in getting to that impressive rushing number, Rangel had a long rush to end the first half that would end his season.
Rangel landed hard on his shoulder, which resulted in a season-ending injury. While the severity of his injury was originally unknown, it quickly became clear he would not be able to suit up again in 2024. He finished his final year in Stillwater with 192 yards, two touchdowns and a pick through the air, earning some spot opportunities in some of OSU’s first six contests.
Prior to 2024, Rangel was a part of OSU’s three-quarterback battle in 2023 before Bowman was declared the winner. He also had some opportunities to start in 2022 after Spencer Sanders’ injuries kept him off the field.
Rangel finished his OSU career completing 93 of his 180 pass attempts for 1,075 yards, eight touchdowns and seven interceptions. He finished with four games of at least 100 passing yards, with three of those outings coming in 2022.
Amid all of the changes that happened in the immediate aftermath of the 2024 season, OSU still entered spring camp with four quarterbacks on the roster. Rangel joined Smith, Hauss Hejny and Zane Flores. Earlier in the spring portal period, Smith made his entrance into the portal, leaving OSU with two quarterbacks.
While it didn't work out for Rangel at OSU, he should still be able to make an impact at his next stop.