Oklahoma State QB Situation Could Have Drastic Range of Success
Oklahoma State has been one of the most interesting teams this offseason, but it might regret how it’s managed the quarterback situation.
The Cowboys are set to enter the 2025 season with many unknowns throughout the roster. While the Cowboys know they won’t have much continuity at any position or on the coaching staff, there is still hope that immense changes will secure a better result than the 3-9 campaign of 2024.
Considering the differences across the roster, there will be a clear learning curve throughout the first few weeks of the season, and it won’t be easy for OSU to adjust to all of the changes it’s made throughout the past several months. Of course, the idea is that once the change becomes the new normal, the Cowboys will be able to find some success and kick off a new era of success under Mike Gundy, who is entering his 21st season as OSU’s head coach.
While losing continuity and a bulk of the contributions from a 3-9 squad isn’t exactly discouraging, OSU’s lack of experience at quarterback could foil the team’s plans next season. In 2025, OSU will be putting either Zane Flores or TCU transfer Hauss Hejny under center.
Over the past couple of weeks, Maealiuaki Smith and Garret Rangel transferred out and found their new homes at Ole Miss and Virginia Tech, respectively.
Of course, it can be said that those two moving on to different situations is exactly what OSU needed. Not only did the Cowboys have a much better idea of what they had with Rangel and Smith, they knew it might not be enough to contend in the Big 12, at least going into next season.
Another positive of the unknowns of Flores and Hejny is that the now two-man race for the starting spot will be judged solely upon what they’ve shown in practice and what they can accomplish on the field this season. There will be no hangups or holding onto what players have shown in previous years like there could have been with Rangel or Smith.
The Cowboys don’t know how this situation will play out or if the situation will play into their favor, but they have a chance to take a step forward in 2025, and it will be Flores or Hejny in the spotlight along the way.