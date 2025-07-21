Oklahoma State's Quarterback Situation Gains Clarity
Oklahoma State’s quarterback situation has been uncertain throughout the offseason, but there is a bit more clarity on what 2025 could look like under center.
Last season, OSU began the season with seventh-year player Alan Bowman starting at quarterback. Garret Rangel briefly took that title before a shoulder injury took him out for the rest of the season, and true freshman Maealiuaki Smith even got a shot toward the end of the season.
While Bowman finally ran out of eligibility after 2024, Rangel and Smith were set to return in 2025 and perhaps battle for the starting spot. Instead, both players entered the transfer portal and found new homes, with Rangel going to Virginia Tech and Smith heading to Ole Miss alongside wide receiver De’Zhaun Stribling.
While Hauss Hajny’s arrival had set the Cowboys up for a four-man quarterback battle, Rangel and Smith’s departures set up Hejny’s matchup against Zane Flores, who will be a third-year freshman after redshirting in 2023 and missing most of last season with an injury.
However, there were rumors of a potential third quarterback entering the battle as fall camp nears. OSU was viewed as a potential destination for former BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff.
Retzlaff left BYU after he was set to serve a suspension for an honor code violation stemming from a lawsuit in 2023 accusing him of rape. On Monday, any chances of a move to OSU came to an end, with ESPN reporting Retzlaff’s commitment to Tulane.
247Sports’ McClain Baxley reported that the Cowboys had been in contact with Retzlaff’s agents, but those talks never led to his arrival in Stillwater. While Retzlaff’s experience might have helped the Cowboys, OSU likely made the right decision riding with one of its young rising stars.
Flores and Hejny will both have an opportunity to make an impact next season, with Hejny’s rushing ability likely getting him some chance even if he doesn’t win the starting job. With OSU’s season opener against UT Martin just over a month away, the Cowboys have limited time to figure out their quarterback situation.
While there are plenty of storylines in Stillwater as OSU looks to bounce back from a 3-9 year, the quarterback battle will take the headlines as usual.