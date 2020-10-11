Cowboys Move Up in Polls During Open Week

STILLWATER -- The Cowboys had a bye week on Saturday but that did not stop them from moving up in the weekly polls. Thanks to a 3-0 start, a huge win against Kansas two weeks ago and some key losses in the top 10 this week, the Cowboys are not far outside the top 4.

In the Amway Coaches Poll, the Cowboys rose three spots, being ranked at No. 7 heading into the game against Baylor this week. The AP Poll saw the Cowboys make the same three spot jump to No. 7.

On a bye week, it is never guaranteed you move up but the jump was the result of No. 4 Florida being upset by Texas A & M and No. 7 Miami losing to Clemson in a convincing fashion. The Cowboys also jumped Penn State, who has not played a game yet.

Amway Coaches Poll:

1. Clemson (4-0)

2. Alabama (3-0)

3. Georgia (3-0)

4. Notre Dame (4-0)

5. Ohio State (0-0)

6. North Carolina (3-0)

7. Oklahoma State (3-0)

8. Penn State (0-0)

9. Florida (2-1)

10. Cincinatti (3-0)

11. Texas A & M (2-1)

12. Miami (3-1)

13. BYU (4-0)

14. Auburn (2-1)

15. Wisconsin (0-0)

16. Oregon (0-0)

17. Tennessee (2-1)

18. SMU (4-0)

19. Michigan (0-0)

20. Iowa State (3-1)

21. UL Lafayette (3-0)

22. Kansas State (3-1)

23. Virginia Tech (2-1)

24. Southern California (0-0)

25. Minnesota (0-0)

AP Poll:

1. Clemson (4-0)

2. Alabama (3-0)

3. Georgia (3-0)

4. Notre Dame (4-0)

5. North Carolina (3-0)

6. Ohio State (0-0)

7. Oklahoma State (3-0)

8. Cincinatti (3-0)

9. Penn State (0-0)

10. Florida (2-1)

11. Texas A & M (2-1)

12. Oregon (0-0)

13. Miami (3-1)

14. Auburn (2-1)

15. BYU (4-0)

16. Wisconsin (0-0)

17. SMU (4-0)

18. Tennessee (2-1)

19. Michigan (0-0)

20. Iowa State (3-1)

21. UL Lafayette (3-0)

22. Kansas State (3-1)

23. Virginia Tech (2-1)

24. Minnesota (0-0)

25. Southern California (0-0)

This is the highest ranking for the Cowboys since September of 2017. Oklahoma State is obviously the highest ranked Big 12 team as the only remaining unbeaten in the conference. The only two other conference foes joining the Cowboys are Iowa State, coming in at No. 20 in both polls and Kansas State being ranked No. 22 in both.