Oklahoma State RB AJ Green Transfers Back to Arkansas
One of Oklahoma State’s biggest commitments of the last transfer portal cycle is returning to his former school.
On Friday, reports surfaced that running back AJ Green is back at Arkansas for the 2025 season. Green spent only one season in Stillwater but never got an opportunity to see the field.
In the spring, Green suffered a leg injury that caused him to miss the entire 2024 season and was a preseason blow to the Cowboys’ running back depth. As a dynamic player, Green is reportedly heading back to Arkansas as a defensive back, but he should be able to provide a boost at running back as well.
In his three seasons at Arkansas, Green played in 37 games and was a threat for the Razorbacks in various ways. On the ground, Green was a solid rusher, averaging 4.7 yards per carry throughout his career, including a career-best 414-yard season in 2022. He was also a threat as a receiver, making 19 catches for 184 yards and two touchdowns across his three years.
Perhaps the most exciting part of Green’s commitment to OSU last offseason was his return ability. With the Razorbacks, Green had 17 kickoff returns for 274 yards and could’ve been a solid option for the Cowboys in that department alongside Brennan Presley.
Green’s departure was one of the most expected coming into the offseason after he missed the entire 2024 campaign. Although he came to Stillwater with only one year of eligibility remaining, he still had yet to redshirt and took his redshirt with the Cowboys.
OSU’s running back position has been one of the most concerning as the team enters 2025. Without any big names joining the team through the portal, it appears returning contributors such as Sesi Vailahi and Rodney Fields Jr. will carry the brunt of the load as Ollie Gordon moves onto the NFL.
