Oklahoma State Receives Commitment From Three-Star Athlete Kobi Foreman
Oklahoma State continues to make waves with its 2025 recruiting class.
On Friday, the Cowboys received a commitment from three-star athlete Kobi Foreman out of Richardson, Texas. Foreman has played both sides of the ball at Berkner but is likely going to play as a defensive back for the Cowboys, as he spent most of the 2023 season at cornerback.
OSU offered Foreman in September 2023, and he made the decision to come to Stillwater nearly 10 months later. Foreman also held offers from Baylor, Texas Tech, Arkansas, TCU and others.
According to 247Sports’ composite rankings, Foreman is the 44th-ranked cornerback in the country and the 82nd-ranked player in Texas.
Coming off of a 10-win season in 2023, OSU is looking to compete for the Big 12 title for the foreseeable future. As the conference has added eight teams and lost Oklahoma and Texas in the past two years, OSU projects to be one of the premier football programs in the Big 12.
After defensive coordinator Bryan Nardo’s first season, he has been hot on the recruiting trail for the Cowboys and helped secure potentially impactful pieces of the 2025 class. Assuming Foreman plays cornerback, he is the seventh defensive commit for 2025, joining Michael Ryles, Donovan Jones, Jordan Covington, Alexander McPherson, Kyle Keya and Ayden Webb.
With 17 commits overall, OSU’s 2025 class currently sits at 29th in the country.
