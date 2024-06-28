OSU Basketball: Steve Lutz 'Happy' WVU Transfer Pat Suemnick Chose Cowboys
Oklahoma State’s roster is coming together, and a vision for next season is seemingly in place.
On Wednesday, West Virginia transfer forward Patrick Suemnick announced his commitment to OSU. After originally committing to DePaul in April, Suemnick reopened his recruitment and landed in Stillwater.
Playing his past two seasons with the Mountaineers, Suemnick had his best season with them in 2024. Last season, Suemnick averaged 4.1 points and 2.6 rebounds in 14 minutes per game. His most recent campaign included 16-point and 20-point outings against Texas and Kansas in a six-game stretch as a starter.
With new coach Steve Lutz, the Cowboys have seen more changes than almost any other team in college basketball. After losing four regular starters to the transfer portal and another who ran out of eligibility, Lutz has been hot on the recruiting trail. Continuing his transfer teambuilding success from his previous stops, Lutz is looking to get players to buy in during year one and continue his three-year streak of NCAA Tournament appearances.
With Suemnick now on the roster, he joins an impressive list of incoming players. Including NCAA steals leader Arturo Dean and former SEC All-Defense selection Davonte Davis, Lutz is building a roster filled with potential contributors for next season.
"You can never have enough size, experience and versatility," Lutz said. "Pat brings all of these things to the table, and more. He's a strong, skilled player and an intense competitor who will do whatever it takes to help his team be successful. Off the court, he's a great guy from a great family. We're happy he's a Cowboy."
