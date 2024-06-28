OSU Baseball: Arkansas Transfer Commits to Cowboys
Oklahoma State is adding more young talent to its roster as it looks to reload for next season.
On Wednesday, transfer infielder/outfielder Jayson Jones announced his commitment to Josh Holliday and OSU. Jones spent his first two seasons at Arkansas.
In 2024, Jones played 23 games for the Razorbacks. In 72 at-bats, he had 14 hits and 17 RBIs. He also played in one game against OSU last season, where he finished with no hits in five at-bats and was walked once.
In his freshman season, Jones had nine hits in 46 at-bats and finished with only six RBIs. Still, Jones had a knack for getting on base, drawing 14 walks in 20 appearances.
Although he has a career batting average of .195, Jones has shown room for improvement in that area. Across his two seasons with the Razorbacks, Jones finished with six home runs on 23 home runs. With more than a quarter of his hits being home runs, OSU could have a long ball threat when he is able to make contact.
After winning their first two games in the Stillwater Regional, the Cowboys needed to win one game against Florida in two tries. Florida won back-to-back games as OSU’s offense went cold and the season ended prematurely.
With last season’s result, OSU failed to get out of the Stillwater Regional for the third straight season, Without a Super Regional appearance since 2019, additions like Jones could bolster the Cowboys’ roster for 2025.
