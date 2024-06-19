Oklahoma State Receives Commitment From Three-Star Safety Ayden Webb
Oklahoma State has another addition to its defense for 2025.
On Wednesday, three-star safety Ayden Webb announced his commitment to the Cowboys via social media. In 247Sports’ composite rankings, Webb is the 1295th player in the country and 108th at his position.
At 6-foot-2, 160 pounds, Webb is the fifth defensive commitment of the Cowboys’ 2025 class. Out of Lake Highlands in Dallas, Webb could be a significant addition to the OSU defense in the coming seasons.
Before committing to OSU, Webb also had offers from several other schools, including Kansas, Houston, TCU and Pitt. In the past month, Webb had taken official visits to Houston and Pitt after taking a visit to Stillwater in early April.
READ MORE: OSU Basketball: Did the Transfer Portal Hurt the Cowboys This Offseason?
Along with being a three-star recruit in football, Webb competed in track in high school. That athleticism can help OSU defensive coordinator Bryan Nardo and could give Webb the upper hand in position battles.
In his first season at OSU, Nardo’s unit became better throughout the season and also throughout games. Using his adjustments to get back into and close games, the Cowboys’ defense performed like one of the best in the country in clutch situations.
Receiving commitments throughout the offseason will help the Cowboys continue to build on that side of the ball beyond the 2024 season. In the meantime, he will lead one of the most experienced defensive units in the country as the Cowboys look to make their first College Football Playoff appearance.
Even if the Cowboys can’t reach their goals this season, additions such as Webb will put them in a position to compete for a Big 12 title in the near future.
READ MORE: OSU Football: Cowboys' Upcoming Nonconference Schedules Feature Premier Matchups
Want to join the discussion? Like AllPokes on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Cowboys news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.