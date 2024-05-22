Oklahoma State Receives Transfer Commitment from Bucknell Long Snapper
Oklahoma State has another addition for next season that could be significant.
Bucknell graduate transfer Aidan Davenport committed to OSU on Wednesday. As a long snapper, Davenport has spent the past three seasons as the primary starter for Bucknell.
Davenport will be the third long snapper on the Cowboys’ roster alongside Shea Freibaum and Osker Ehrlich. Those players will be responsible for snapping and blocking on extra points, field goals and punts.
Last season, Zeke Zaragoza was OSU’s long snapper on place kicks, helping Alex Hale to a successful campaign. Meanwhile, Freibaum was the Cowboys’ go-to for punts as a true freshman.
Davenport seems like a qualified candidate to take over Zaragoza’s duties on kicks but might have an opportunity to take over the entire position.
Over the past three seasons, Davenport played in 26 games, helping the Bison’s special teams unit. That also includes two tackles in the 2022 season.
Although he will spend his time on special teams, Davenport is just the latest addition to OSU’s frontline. Over the offseason, the Cowboys received commits from every offensive lineman to return next season as they try to make it back to Arlington.
Competing for a Big 12 championship is not easy, but having so many of the often-overlooked positions filled by experienced and skilled players is a luxury. Players such as Davenport might not hear their name called on any broadcast next season, but the work they put in throughout games can give OSU the extra advantage it needs to get over the hump.
