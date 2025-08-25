Oklahoma State Releases First Depth Chart of 2025 Season
Oklahoma State’s 2025 season is just around the corner, which means the first look at the Cowboys’ depth chart.
Going into the first game of the season, there are still various position battles throughout the roster. However, this first depth chart at least gives some clarity for what Thursday night might look like.
With so many new faces coming into the program this season, there is almost no way of truly determining how the depth chart might look after Thursday’s action. Still, with a few weeks of practice out of the way, the Cowboys at least have an idea of what everyone’s roles could look like in 2025.
Obviously, the quarterback situation was the most-anticipated piece of the depth chart, but it gave just as much clarity as Mike Gundy has in his August press conferences. Zane Flores and Hauss Hejny still remain in a heated battle for QB1, without any other quarterback even appearing on the depth chart.
Although the quarterbacks have gotten much of the attention this offseason, OSU’s depth chart shows a much wilder battle in the backfield. A five-way battle for the starting running back spot appears to be ongoing between Kalib Hicks, Sesi Vailahi, Rodney Fields Jr., Trent Howland and Freddie Brock IV. While all of those guys were expected to play some role in OSU’s rushing attack this season, it’s a bit jarring to see such little clarity at the position.
While the first bit of the depth chart looks quite impressive for the Cowboys at offensive line, with only one starting battle still taking place between Kasen Carpenter and Austin Kawecki at center, it gets messy from there.
OSU’s receivers are mostly set, but a few battles are still ongoing, with Thursday’s matchup likely helping the team gain some clarity on that front, especially if the Cowboys can figure out their quarterback situation.
One of the most intriguing pieces of this first depth chart is the clear battle at linebacker. With all eight of the linebackers on the depth chart earning an “or” designation, the Cowboys and new defensive coordinator Todd Grantham will clearly be looking for some players to stand out at that spot against UT Martin.
Meanwhile, the rest of the defense appears to be a bit more straightforward, with a mostly clear order on the defensive line and some expected battles still ongoing in the secondary, mostly between returners and newcomers.
Finally, the special teams section lends OSU its most clarity, not having a single position battle on the depth chart. While basically everything was as expected, Logan Ward earning the starting kicker spot over Gabe Panikowski is certainly notable. As for the returners, OSU expects to use Gavin Freeman, Sam Jackson V and Parker Robertson.
Although there is plenty left to be determined, the Cowboys at least gave some idea of what to expect in the season opener.