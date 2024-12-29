Oklahoma State's Returning Receivers Have Large Voids to Fill
Oklahoma State will have to replace some of its top producers from last season, and a few returning players will need to fill those voids.
OSU entered the 2024 season as a Big 12 contender and had one of the most experienced teams in the country. Although OSU went 3-9 and missed a bowl game for the first time in nearly two decades, that didn’t change the status of its roster.
With so many players in their final year of eligibility, almost every position took a hit. Of course, that included the receiver room. With Brennan Presley and Rashod Owens heading onto the next stages of their career and De’Zhaun Stribling transferring to Ole Miss, the Cowboys will be without their top three receivers from 2024.
While the Cowboys could still make some additions to the receiver room through the portal, next season’s top three receivers could simply be players looking to make a leap from their 2024 season. Talyn Shettron, Da’Wain Lofton and Gavin Freeman are all slated to be back in Stillwater in 2025 and could be the stars of OSU’s passing game.
Shettron was the Cowboys’ fourth-leading receiver in 2024 and showed some glimpses of his potential, particularly in a 110-yard performance against Tulsa. He finished the year with 12 catches for 245 yards and a touchdown, playing in nine games before an injury ended his season early. Considering Shettron’s speed and elusiveness, he should be the early favorite to lead the Cowboys in receiving next season.
Meanwhile, a couple of transfers will need to make an impact in their second seasons in Stillwater. With Lofton and Freeman each taking a redshirt in 2024, their usage was limited, but their talent was apparent. With each finishing with six catches in four games, Lofton and Freeman’s contrasting styles could make them a perfect pair alongside Shettron.
