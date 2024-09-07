Oklahoma State Reveals Uniforms for Marquee Matchup vs. Arkansas
Oklahoma State is set to look good in a big game against Arkansas.
OSU is set for an 11 a.m. kickoff against Arkansas on Saturday as both teams try to improve to 2-0. For the second straight week, OSU will play in front of its fans in Stillwater, where it has lost only three games since 2020.
Beyond the game itself, Boone Pickens Stadium will have a different look than usual. Along with Leslie O’Neal being inducted into the Ring of Honor at halftime, OSU fans will stripe the stadium in orange and white.
After going with a white-orange-white look last week, the Cowboys also revealed they were wearing orange jerseys against Arkansas, as a patch for O’Neal is on the orange threads. While the Cowboys are wearing the same orange jerseys, they will have a different combination with white pants and a black helmet.
For their matchup against the Razorbacks, the Cowboys will need to do more than just look good on the field. Against an SEC squad, the Cowboys will need to play their best in the early season challenge.
After scoring three touchdowns in last week’s win, Ollie Gordon will be someone OSU must rely on again this week. Meanwhile, Bryan Nardo’s unit, headlined by Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week Kendal Daniels, will have its hands full against an electric Arkansas offense.
