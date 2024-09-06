How to Watch Oklahoma State vs. Arkansas: Kickoff Time, TV, Streaming and Odds
Oklahoma State is set for another early kickoff against an SEC squad.
On Saturday, No. 16 OSU will host Arkansas in the team’s first matchup against a power conference opponent this season. After beating FCS No. 1 South Dakota State in its first game, OSU will need to carry that momentum into a game against an improved SEC team.
The matchup should be a fun one, with both teams putting explosive offensive players on the field. The success of Arkansas’ quarterback and running back duo Taylen Green and Ja’Quinden Jackson could determine the Razorbacks’ hopes of winning in Stillwater.
Even if those two show out, electric players for OSU, such as Ollie Gordon and Brennan Presley, could be enough for OSU to improve to 2-0. With Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week Trey Rucker looking to lead Bryan Nardo’s unit again, OSU’s well-rounded squad should be able to avoid an upset if it plays disciplined.
Boone Pickens Stadium will also look a bit different. Along with Leslie O’Neal entering the Ring of Honor, OSU fans will stripe the stadium in orange and white on Saturday.
Everything you need to know:
Game Information: No. 16 Oklahoma State (1-0) vs. Arkansas (1-0)
Date/Time: Saturday, Sept. 7 at 1 p.m. CT
Where: Boone Pickens Stadium - Stillwater, OK
TV/Streaming: ABC and ESPN+
Commentators: Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek, Taylor McGregor
Radio: Cowboy Radio Network
Spread: Oklahoma State -10
Total Points: Over/Under 61.5
Moneyline: Oklahoma State -375, Arkansas +280
