Oklahoma State Rises to No. 13 in AP Poll After Arkansas Win
Oklahoma State narrowly avoided an upset to move up in the latest rankings.
On Saturday, OSU beat Arkansas 39-31 in double overtime after trailing by 14 points at halftime. The team’s win against an SEC opponent helped it move to No. 13 in the latest AP poll, which was released Sunday afternoon.
For the first time since November 2023, OSU has made its way into the top 15. Although Mike Gundy’s team looked shaky and vulnerable to an upset for most of Saturday’s game, OSU persevered to get a gritty nonconference win.
OSU is one of five Big 12 teams in the AP poll, behind No. 12 Utah and ahead of No. 14 Kansas State, No. 20 Arizona and No. 21 Iowa State With its big nonconference tests in the rear-view mirror, OSU and Utah are set for a top-15 matchup in Stillwater in a couple of weeks. Assuming both can take care of in-state rivals in Tulsa and Utah State, the title of the Big 12’s best team could be on the line.
Despite the thrilling win against Arkansas, the Cowboys might have also had one of their most crushing losses of the entire season. After returning from the locker room on crutches in the second half, Collin Oliver could be done for the year, as Gundy said in his postgame press conference.
Despite Oliver missing the biggest moments of the game, OSU’s defense stood tall in both overtime periods, shutting out Arkansas after regulation. With transfer Obi Ezeigbo stepping up in his absence, the Cowboys showed their depth is something they can rely on as the season progresses.
With their worst nonconference opponent next week, the Cowboys will have an opportunity to work on their issues before Big 12 play begins.
