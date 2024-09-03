Oklahoma State Rises to No. 16 in AP Poll After Impressive Opening Win
Oklahoma State is rising in the rankings after a big season-opening win.
On Tuesday, the Associated Press released its first in-season top 25 poll, with OSU earning the No. 16 spot. After beginning the season at No. 17, a 44-20 win against South Dakota State helped OSU jump one spot. The coaches poll was also released Tuesday, with OSU jumping one spot to No. 17.
Last season, OSU cracked the top 15 for one week after a Bedlam win improved its record to 7-2. While a loss to UCF immediately after kept OSU from making it higher than No. 16 the rest of the season, Mike Gundy’s team is in a position to hold a spot in the top 15 for potentially the rest of the season if it can win in Week 2. OSU could also maintain a top 20 preseason ranking for an entire season for only the third time in Gundy’s tenure, doing so in 2017 and 2011.
Although the Cowboys looked impressive in their opening win, they will have another nonconference test in Stillwater this week against Arkansas. Slated for an 11 a.m. kickoff, an SEC team will make its way to Stillwater for the first time in more than a decade.
While SEC teams have seldom made it on the schedule, OSU has excelled in nonconference games against power conference teams in the regular season. Since hosting Pitt in 2016, OSU is 5-0 in those matchups, including 2-0 in Stillwater.
As OSU looks to improve its record and ranking next week, players such as Kendal Daniels, who won Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week, will need to continue their hot starts. Of course, Ollie Gordon will be a key player to watch as he battles against a physical SEC defense.
