Oklahoma State's 2025 Season Finally Nearing End
Oklahoma State has had one of the worst seasons in program history, but it’s finally nearing the end.
On Saturday, OSU lost its 10th straight contest, falling 17-14 to UCF in a game it should’ve won. With a 14-0 halftime lead and a plethora of opportunities to secure a win in the second half, the Cowboys’ loss in Orlando might have been the most frustrating of the season.
That loss, of course, came just a week after what was the Cowboys’ most frustrating loss of the year in a 14-6 defeat at home against Kansas State. After those two disastrous finishes, the Cowboys will get one more opportunity to win a game when they host Iowa State next weekend.
Regardless of how that game goes, there should be a celebration in Stillwater that the season is finally over. Although it’d be a nice way for the Cowboys to finish the year if they could secure a win on Senior Day, the only thing that truly matters is that the Cyclones are the 12th and final opponent on OSU’s schedule.
Although there have been a few interesting moments and progress made by players throughout the year, it’s hard to imagine anyone would’ve noticed if the Cowboys simply stopped playing after falling to Tulsa back in September. While there were still another nine games to play after that in-state rivalry, it was clear that none of those games would be meaningful.
The Cowboys waited too long to fire Mike Gundy and went into this season without much of a chance. With the wrong head coach and a bad defensive coordinator, the Cowboys never had any shot at success.
Things didn’t get any better after Doug Meacham took over, but Clint Bowen’s promotion to defensive coordinator at least gave the season a silver lining, assuming the Pokes can find a spot for him on the staff in 2026 and beyond. With various players taking the opportunity to enter the portal midseason, the Cowboys’ roster had some significant changes during the season that were impossible to prepare for.
Ultimately, OSU’s 2025 season will either be remembered for all the wrong reasons or quickly forgotten. In either case, it simply won’t be a year that anyone cares much about in a few years.
As the season winds down and enters its final week, the Cowboys should be proud of fighting through so much adversity, but this football season dragged on far too long.