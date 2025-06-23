All pokes

Oklahoma State Sends Offers to Two 2027 Recruits

Mike Gundy and his staff continue to prepare for the future as they send offers to a pair of defensive backs.

Alec Elijah

Head coach Mike Gundy runs drills during an Oklahoma State football practice in Stillwater, Okla., on Tuesday, April 23, 2024.
Head coach Mike Gundy runs drills during an Oklahoma State football practice in Stillwater, Okla., on Tuesday, April 23, 2024. / NATHAN J. FISH/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

The Oklahoma State Cowboys recruiting continues to roll as they send offers to two safeties in the 2027 recruiting class.

Although Cowboys head coach Mike Gundy has yet to receive a commitment for his 2027 class, he has remained very active in the recruiting process.

Gabriel Osborne Jr.

The first recruit to receive an offer is Gabriel Osborne Jr. from Mustang, OK. He took to his social media to announce the offer from OSU. The safety measures at 6-foot-3, 180 pounds.

In his sophomore season, he logged 43 total tackles and 10 pass breakups. He was a turnover machine, compiling two fumble recoveries, a forced fumble, and three interceptions, including one for a touchdown.

Osborne is also a member of his special teams, putting together two punt returns for touchdowns and one kickoff return for a score. He also has offers from Arizona State, Baylor, Boston College, Kansas State, OU, Tulane, and Tulsa. 

Isaiah Udom

The second 2027 recruit to receive an offer from Oklahoma State is dual athlete Isaiah Udom out of Mansfield, TX. Udom comes in at 6-foot-6, 185 pounds.

He logged 84 total tackles as a sophomore, 63 being solo, and three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, plus nine pass breakups. He also has offers from Baylor, Houston, Louisiana Tech, North Texas, Oregon, Oregon State, and Sacramento State.

Gundy and his staff will continue to be active during the recruiting process ahead of both this season and the next as well.

feed

Published
Alec Elijah
ALEC ELIJAH

Alec Elijah is a San Jose State University graduate, as well as a credentialed NCAA & NFL reporter. He contributes to On SI for the Houston Rockets, Brooklyn Nets and Oklahoma State Cowboys. Outside of On SI, Alec hosts a College Football/NFL Draft centered podcast.

Home/Football