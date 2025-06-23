Oklahoma State Sends Offers to Two 2027 Recruits
The Oklahoma State Cowboys recruiting continues to roll as they send offers to two safeties in the 2027 recruiting class.
Although Cowboys head coach Mike Gundy has yet to receive a commitment for his 2027 class, he has remained very active in the recruiting process.
Gabriel Osborne Jr.
The first recruit to receive an offer is Gabriel Osborne Jr. from Mustang, OK. He took to his social media to announce the offer from OSU. The safety measures at 6-foot-3, 180 pounds.
In his sophomore season, he logged 43 total tackles and 10 pass breakups. He was a turnover machine, compiling two fumble recoveries, a forced fumble, and three interceptions, including one for a touchdown.
Osborne is also a member of his special teams, putting together two punt returns for touchdowns and one kickoff return for a score. He also has offers from Arizona State, Baylor, Boston College, Kansas State, OU, Tulane, and Tulsa.
Isaiah Udom
The second 2027 recruit to receive an offer from Oklahoma State is dual athlete Isaiah Udom out of Mansfield, TX. Udom comes in at 6-foot-6, 185 pounds.
He logged 84 total tackles as a sophomore, 63 being solo, and three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, plus nine pass breakups. He also has offers from Baylor, Houston, Louisiana Tech, North Texas, Oregon, Oregon State, and Sacramento State.
Gundy and his staff will continue to be active during the recruiting process ahead of both this season and the next as well.