Oklahoma State Snap Count Analysis: Biggest Winners, Losers and Role Changes in Week 3

The Oklahoma State Cowboys have put their 59-0 win over Murray State in the rear-view mirror and are already prepping for West Virginia.

The victory — Oklahoma State’s second straight — gave head coach Eric Morris and his staff a luxury they didn’t have in the first two games, which was a chance to rotate in young players on both sides of the ball.

So, this week’s snap count analysis isn’t so much about role changes, as the Cowboys (2-1) didn’t put players in unexpected places. It’s more about who took advantage of the opportunity to play — and impress coaches — as most of the starters sat in the second half?

Who were the big winners and losers from the game based on their snap count? Here’s a look back at the game.

Snap count numbers are per Pro Football Focus (subscription required).

Winners

LG Desmond Magiya

In a game where the Cowboys subbed liberally and didn’t expect to play right guard Joseph Hanson, Magiya logged the most snaps of any player on the offense, playing 58 at left guard. With the line at full strength, Magiya likely isn’t a starter. But with Jacob Sexton out for the season, Braydon Nelson down for a couple of more weeks and Hanson getting the night off, Magiya gave the Cowboys more proof he can handle whatever they throw at him.

WR Terrence Lewis

Saturday was a good night for Terrence Lewis. The North Texas transfer received additional playing time with the injury to Chris Barnes and he logged 43 snaps, the most of any wide receiver for the game. He caught two passes for 49 yards. Morris has praised his blocking ability and he’s gaining more trust. At North Texas he caught 11 passes last year. He’s already caught 10 this season.

WR Israel Polk

Polk, a redshirt junior who caught 33 passes — including nine touchdowns — for Akron last year had the most snaps of any non-core wide receiver with 32. Now, 24 of those were on run plays. He did catch a pass for 12 yards. He’s been under-utilized to this point. Perhaps this changes things?

RT Ja’Qwon Evans

He was good enough to be the backup to Jacob Sexton for the Tulsa game. The true freshman is not on the depth chart anymore, but he took 25 snaps at right tackle on Saturday and, if you put stock in PFF ratings, he finished with a score of 70.3. Oklahoma State got a chance to see what he could do in a live situation.

SS Markeith Williams

Morris really likes the Miami (FL) transfer, but he didn’t show up until summer and was behind the rest of the position group. He did some catching up against Murray State. He only played 15 snaps, but he led the team with five tackles. The Cowboys need to get Quentin Hammonds more rest in-game and if Williams plays like that more consistently, then they can rotate the pair.

Losers

Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Drew Mestemaker, left, talks to tight end Carson Kolb. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tight Ends Not Named Kolb or McPhaul

Carson Kolb is the “man” at that position and until his play declines that isn’t changing. He scored a touchdown and finished with 39 snaps. McPhaul appears to have emerged as a key blocking option and had 20 snaps. The rest of the group — Donovan Green, Bodie Boydstun and Luke Logan — had a combined 20 snaps. If that trio can’t get more playing time in a game like that, it tells you what Morris and his staff think of the progress of those two players.

Freshmen on Defense

The Cowboys had this game in hand by early in the third quarter. Yet only two true freshmen played any snaps defensively. Defensive tackle Savion Barthelemy had seven snaps while defensive tackle Nygel Farsee had two snaps. Several true freshmen got playing time on the offensive side. Only two on the defensive side may tell us something about the progress of that group.