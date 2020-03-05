Spring Football Preview #8: Cowboy Backs

STILLWATER -- The Cowboy back position just hasn't been the force that head coach Mike Gundy had envisioned when it was installed and early Cowboy backs Jeremy Seaton, Blake Jarwin, and even former offensive lineman Zac Veatch excelled. That trio were tremendous blockers, but also sneaky good receivers especially Jarwin, who is an NFL caliber jumbo target now in Dallas.

NFL scouts have stopped and stared at former quarterback and now Cowboy back Jelani Woods. The 6-7, 276-pound Woods is mammoth and also athletic. At times, he is capable of making good blocks, but that part of his game is inconsistent just like his ability to make plays in the passing game.

Now with Kasey Dunn taking over as the offensive coordinator and using a different set of eyes in viewing how the Cowboy backs might carve out a role, a bigger role in the offense. Dunn can appreciate a big security blanket of a target for quarterback Spencer Sanders. If you were able to add that to the running of Chuba Hubbard and the explosive downfield receivers like Tylan Wallace, Dillon Stoner, Landon Wolf, and possibly young Langston Anderson.

Woods had just one touchdown catch last season and had this one in 2018 against Texas. Pat Kinnison - Pokes Reporter chief photographer

The key is building the huge potential of Woods, the rugged and tough duo of Logan Carter and Dayton Metcalf, and newly arrived freshman Quinton Stewart. Stewart is already 6-3, 238-pounds and he is tough, a good blocker, and a strong prospect for the future.

A former walk-on, Logan Carter is a beast at the Cowboy back and needs to be more of a factor. Pat Kinnison - Pokes Reporter chief photographer

You also have former defensive end Braden Cassity that has become a trusted blocker in short yardage and goal line situations. He did have a holding penalty, but honestly, I saw it on video and thought it was a bad call.

Last season the Cowboy backs combined for 24 receptions for 153-yards and two touchdowns.

C'mon man! That position should have at least 50 catches for close to 400-yards and some 8-10 touchdowns. With all the other threats on the offense, defenses should struggle to find ways to cover the Cowboy back.

The spring is the time to lay down the groundwork to making the Cowboy back more of a respected weapon that everybody understands the potential impact.

There are some talented walk-ons at the position and Valek Cisneros is a player that likely will factor big on special teams next season.

The question that will hopefully be answered in the spring is how big a factor the Cowboy back will be on the offense.