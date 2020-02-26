Pokes Report
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Olympic Sports

Oklahoma State Announces Spring Practice Schedule

Marshall Levenson

We are approaching the 2020 spring practice season and Oklahoma State has released it’s practice and spring game schedule!

Currently the team is in the middle of workouts and competition weeks, with the championship taking place next Tuesday, March 3rd. The following Monday, the 9th, will be the first spring practice for the Cowboys.

Over the course of 5 weeks, the Cowboys will practice three times a week, for the most part taking place on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays of each week with one Tuesday practice.

The spring game/finale will be held on Friday, April 18th, inside Boone Pickens Stadium, the only publicly viewed football inside BPS until the season opener in early September. The spring game that Mike Gundy runs is normally a little different than other coaches at other schools. Most schools will have a real game while Gundy normally runs lots of drills, situational type matchups, and one short live game period.

These spring practices and game will be alot about staying healthy and staying in shape, there will not be much positional battling. This will also be the most beneficial for the early signee freshman and transfers. The two freshmen I believe this will affect the most is quarterback Shane Illingworth and offensive line-man Eli Russ.

Illingworth will be able to really dive into the playbook to become as prepared as possible to backup Spencer Sanders during the season while Eli Russ even as a freshman may have some chances to see the field at times, so this experience will be extremely beneficial for him.

Pokes Report staff will have updates and coverage throughout the spring practice and game period for the next five or six weeks or so. This period will a fun time for recruiting and seeing the future of the team, something Mike Gundy has been beaming about. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cowboys Take Chilly Midweek Meeting with Little Rock

Oklahoma State baseball was aggressive and played well offensively and pitched well to beat Little Rock in a midweek contest.

Pokes Report Staff

Oklahoma State's Design Duo that Recruits in a Very Graphic Way

Football prospects love fancy facilities, winning traditions, and Oklahoma State shows them the future and how good they'll look in orange and black.

Robert Allen

Oklahoma State Releases 2020 Spring Football Roster, A Few Position Changes and New Sizes

A look at new additions, changes and more on the new Oklahoma State football roster.

Robert Allen

by

Robert N. Allen

Eberle Claims Back-to-Back Conference Co-Pitcher of the Week

Oklahoma State pitcher Carrie Eberle claimed her first back-to-back Big 12 Conference weekly honors after a solid weekend performance.

Pokes Report Staff

Looking for a Position Group that Can Jump Up and Improve this Spring

Led by veteran Cameron Murray and plenty of returnees and some newcomers the Oklahoma State defensive line could be a weapon for the 2020 season.

Robert Allen

by

scottsdalepoke

KU Too Much as Pokes Fall 83-58

The second half was brutal for the Cowboys as they were outscored 48-33 and fell 83-58 to KU.

Zach Lancaster

Episode 6 of the Pokes Report Podcast is now available!

Marshall Levenson and Zach Lancaster break down the state of the Oklahoma State...

Marshall Levenson

Cowboy Baseball’s Trenkle Collects Conference Honor

Oklahoma State freshman Caeden Trenkle picks up his first Big 12 weekly honor after shining against UT Rio Grande Valley.

Pokes Report Staff

Former Pokes QB Cornelius Looking to Shine in XFL, Dez Working to get back in NFL

Two former Oklahoma State Cowboys, Taylor Cornelius looking for acceptance and success and Dez Bryant looking for a way back into pro football.

Robert Allen

Pokes Set to Face Red-Hot No. 1 Kansas

After a dominant win over Oklahoma in Stillwater this past weekend, senior Cameron McGriff and Oklahoma State are set to face a red-hot Kansas team in Allen Fieldhouse.

Zach Lancaster