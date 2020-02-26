Oklahoma State Announces Spring Practice Schedule

We are approaching the 2020 spring practice season and Oklahoma State has released it’s practice and spring game schedule!

Currently the team is in the middle of workouts and competition weeks, with the championship taking place next Tuesday, March 3rd. The following Monday, the 9th, will be the first spring practice for the Cowboys.

Over the course of 5 weeks, the Cowboys will practice three times a week, for the most part taking place on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays of each week with one Tuesday practice.

The spring game/finale will be held on Friday, April 18th, inside Boone Pickens Stadium, the only publicly viewed football inside BPS until the season opener in early September. The spring game that Mike Gundy runs is normally a little different than other coaches at other schools. Most schools will have a real game while Gundy normally runs lots of drills, situational type matchups, and one short live game period.

These spring practices and game will be alot about staying healthy and staying in shape, there will not be much positional battling. This will also be the most beneficial for the early signee freshman and transfers. The two freshmen I believe this will affect the most is quarterback Shane Illingworth and offensive line-man Eli Russ.

Illingworth will be able to really dive into the playbook to become as prepared as possible to backup Spencer Sanders during the season while Eli Russ even as a freshman may have some chances to see the field at times, so this experience will be extremely beneficial for him.

Pokes Report staff will have updates and coverage throughout the spring practice and game period for the next five or six weeks or so. This period will a fun time for recruiting and seeing the future of the team, something Mike Gundy has been beaming about.