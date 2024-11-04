Oklahoma State Staff Member Participates in 500th Straight Game
The Oklahoma State Cowboys dropped their sixth straight Big 12 Conference football game on Saturday and likely played themselves out of bowl contention in 2024. They fell to 3-6 on the season and the positives have slowly started to be overtaken by the spoils of losing football games. With the season appearing to be a complete loss in 2024, the dedication of one member of the Oklahoma State staff deserves some much-needed attention.
Saturday’s loss at the hands of the Arizona State Sun Devils was a historic one for a person who spends most of his time behind the curtain at Oklahoma State. Marty Sargent took part in his 500th consecutive football game on Saturday. A number which is hard to comprehend in the world of collegiate athletics.
Sargent is listed on the official Oklahoma State school website as the TMP Clerical/Secretary in the Athletic Business Office. He has been around the game of football for nearly half a century and his dedication to the game has not gone unnoticed.
He handles the administration work for Oklahoma State and has tracked weather for sporting events for the Cowboys over the years. Sargent was likely involved in determining the time frame of the long weather delay in Stillwater which led to an almost three-hour delay on Saturday when O-State took on Arizona State.
To put Sargent’s 500 game streak into perspective, we must take a dive into the numbers. In an average season a collegiate football program will play around 13 football games. That pans out to an average of 12 regular season games mixed in with a possible bowl game or conference championship game. If that was the case, Sargent has taken part in close to 40 years’ worth of college football without missing a single game.
An impressive number for a member of the Oklahoma State football family.
