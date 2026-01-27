Oklahoma State Seeks to Extend Home Dominance Against Surging Panthers

The No. 5 Oklahoma State Cowboys, holding a 10-1 dual record, will host the No. 17 Northern Iowa Panthers in a pivotal Big 12 wrestling matchup on Friday at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma, with action starting at 7 p.m. The Cowboys are riding high this season behind a dominating Big 12 run and look to continue that run in an action-packed weekend.

The Cowboys have rebounded strongly after an early-season setback. Their lone loss came in a tight 18-16 decision to highly ranked Iowa at the National Duals in November, but Oklahoma State has since rattled off eight consecutive victories, including a dominant 37-0 shutout over rival Oklahoma on January 11 and a 33-3 rout of Missouri on January 23. With 34 all-time NCAA team titles, the last in 2006, Oklahoma State aims to solidify its position atop the expanded Big 12 standings while chasing a return to national prominence. The Cowboys' lineup boasts depth and bonus-point potential, ranking third nationally in dual strength per WrestleStat.

The Panthers, under veteran coach Doug Schwab, enter with a 9-4 record, amidst a vicious early-season Big 12 schedule. UNI has notched impressive wins over No. 14 Missouri (22-14) and Arizona State (27-11), but suffered setbacks against No. 16 North Carolina (19-13) and No. 6 Nebraska (30-6). As a Big 12 affiliate since 2022, Northern Iowa has emerged as a consistent producer of All-Americans, finishing ninth at the 2025 NCAAs—their best since 1962. The Panthers' strength lies in their middle and upper weights, where they could challenge the Cowboys' firepower.

Historically, Oklahoma State dominates the series 30-4 since 1964, including a 24-9 win in their last meeting in 2024. However, recent duals have featured intense individual battles, with up to 15 ranked wrestlers potentially clashing based on current InterMat ratings.

The marquee matchup! No. 2 Ladarion Lockett is undefeated with high-level freestyle creds, edging Missouri 4-2. Ryder Downey, UNI's top gun and an All-American contender, could pull the upset with his scrambling ability. This might decide bonus points for UNI. Edge: Dee remains saucy on his way to remaining perfect.

At 125, ranked Troy Spratley (OSU) dominates Trever Anderson (UNI). 141 sees No. 2 Sergio Vega (OSU) overpower UNI's options. Freshman phenom Landon Robideau (157) should give OSU an edge. Alex Facundo (174) and Zack Ryder (184) add depth, while Konner Doucet (285) controls the closing match at heavyweight.

Oklahoma State looks to extend its home winning streak and improve to 11-1, bolstering its case for a top seed at the Big 12 Championships in Tulsa. Northern Iowa seeks a signature upset to climb the rankings ahead of the March NCAAs in Philadelphia, where both teams eye trophy contention.

Will we continue to see Freshman sensation Jax Forrest this season, who is inching closer to his five-contest limit in order to maintain his redshirt? At his current pace, Cowboy nation is all about letting the Forrest train keep rolling.