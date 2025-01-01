Oklahoma State Star LB Collin Oliver Declares for NFL Draft
One of Oklahoma State’s best is officially heading to the next level.
On Wednesday, OSU linebacker Collin Oliver announced on social media that he is declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft. This move was expected, considering Oliver had recently accepted an invite to the Senior Bowl, but there was still some uncertainty since he had another year of eligibility remaining.
“Thank you, Oklahoma State University, for taking care of me during my time here,” Oliver wrote in his post. “The people I’ve met at this great university will always be remembered.”
Oliver finishes his OSU career as one of the best defensive players Stillwater has ever seen. Getting to the quarterback was a specialty for Oliver throughout his career, and he wasted no time showing the college football world.
As a freshman in 2021, he had his best season getting to the quarterback, making 11.5 sacks to lead the Big 12. None of his sacks in his career were bigger than his in the regular season finale. In the final moments of Bedlam, Oliver sacked Caleb Williams on fourth down to secure a win over the Sooners to move OSU to 11-1.
Moving from the line of scrimmage back to a linebacker later in his career, Oliver made an impact no matter where he lined up. He finished with career totals of 134 tackles, 42 tackles for loss and 23.5 sacks.
While he was always a force throughout his time in Stillwater, his career came to an unfortunate ending. In his senior year in 2024, he suffered a season-ending injury in OSU’s second game against Arkansas.
Still, his time at OSU will be remembered fondly by fans, coaches and teammates. The hole Oliver leaves will be nearly impossible to replace, but the skillset he brings to the next level will put any team that drafts him in a great position.
