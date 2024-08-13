Oklahoma State Star LBs Make Butkus Award Watch List
A couple of Cowboys are among the nation’s best linebackers going into 2024.
On Tuesday, the preseason watch list for the Butkus Award was released and featured OSU stars Collin Oliver and Nick Martin. They were two of the Big 12’s seven representatives on the watch list.
Last season, NC State’s Payton Wilson won the award with 138 tackles, six sacks, three interceptions and a forced fumble. Winning the Butkus Award in 2024 could require a similar season, and OSU’s two stars will look to become the first Butkus winner in school history and the Big 12’s first winner since Von Miller won at Texas A&M in 2010.
Despite still being listed as a linebacker, Oliver seems in a position to play much more along the line of scrimmage next season. That ability is what makes him such a dangerous player on defense, as he can easily fit into any role defensive coordinator Bryan Nardo needs.
Oliver’s specific impact going into next season is unknown, but he should continue his climb up OSU’s career leaderboards. Tied with Emmanuel Ogbah for the all-time lead in quarterback hurries, Oliver has also cracked the top 10 in tackles for loss and sits fifth in sacks.
With only 16 career tackles going into last season, Martin broke onto the scene as a tackling machine. Not only did his 140 tackles lead the Big 12 and rank sixth in the country, it was the sixth-most tackles in a single season in OSU history.
Along with his impressive tackling ability, Martin has been disruptive in forcing turnovers. Last season, he made two interceptions and forced and recovered a fumble. While replicating that production next season is a tall task, Martin should be on the shortlist for the Butkus Award if he can maintain his level of play.
