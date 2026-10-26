Oklahoma State Stock Report: Braydon Nelson Among Risers After Colorado Win

The Oklahoma State Cowboys have five games left in the season but there’s a bit more time to reflect on their win over Colorado.

The 57-24 victory ensured that the Cowboys (5-2, 3-1 in Big 12) will win more games this season than they did in the 2024 and 2025 season combined. It also keeps them in the race to reach the Big 12 Championship game.

As in every game this season, some players really helped themselves with their play and some really hurt themselves. With that comes this week’s Cowboys stock report.

Stock Rising

Oklahoma State Cowboys running back William Mason. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

LT Braydon Nelson

I think the Iowa State will be Braydon Nelson’s first start of the season. I’m basing this on two factors. First, even though he didn’t start or the Cowboys he played nearly as much at left tackle as Shaun Torgeson did. Second, his Pro Football Focus (subscription required) pass blocking grade was 19 points better than Torgeson’s.

Remember earlier this year when head coach Eric Morris said he wasn’t worried about Nelson’s mental reps because he’s been in the scheme for so long? I think this is what he was talking about. Given the jump in workload, I think the Cowboys set the stage for him to take over this week.

RB William Mason

William Mason scored his first TD for Oklahoma State. Eric Morris said his special teams play earned him the carries he got on Saturday. #GoPokes #OkState pic.twitter.com/DeqBgsiY4d — Matthew Postins (@PostinsPostcard) October 25, 2026

I was curious. Before Saturday’s game he played 12 offensive snaps. Eight of those were in the Murray State game. Before the Colorado game he was, in Morris’s words, OSU’s best special teams performer. But he had never gotten meaningful playing time until the Buffaloes.

He gained 27 yards on six carries and scored a touchdown. Everyone on that team was genuinely happy for him. Morris said his special teams work earned the time. Now the question? Was this a one-off or is this his shot? He rushed for more than 1,000 yards in his career at Central Oklahoma. Talent isn’t the issue. Fit is. He showed on Saturday he can be the complement to Caleb Hawkins.

OG Desmond Magiya

All Desmond Magiya does is fill in for linemen. And he’s good at it. When left guard Johnny Dickson III left the game midway through with what appeared to be an injury in came Magiya to take his place. He played 34 snaps while Dickson played 40 snaps.

Overall, Dickson is a more consistent blocker in both the run and the pass. Magiya can be inconsistent in pass blocking. But, when you’re the “sixth” offensive lineman, you just need to be good enough to make sure your quarterback is protected and the run game works. The Cowboys don’t lose much when Magiya must play.

CB LaDainian Fields

Oklahoma State Cowboys cornerback LaDainian Fields. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

If the Cowboys start anyone else at right cornerback besides LaDainian Fields, then he had better be hurt. Actually — better to not speak that into existence.

Fields had two more interceptions on Saturday, giving him three in his last two games and four for the season. He is Oklahoma State’s best cover corner, and he still has room to improve. He was targeted 11 times and allowed six catches for 78 yards. But it’s the turnover creation that is going to help the Cowboys down the stretch. If he keeps picking passes off like this then he’ll be that all-Big 12 cornerback Morris thought that he could be at the start of the season.

NT Jerry Lawson

Lawson made the play of the game by forcing a fumble by Colorado quarterback Issac Wilson on the first play of the second half. When the season is over, it might one of the 10 biggest plays of the season. It swung the momentum of the game firmly in Oklahoma State’s favor and gave Lawson a chance to stand in a spotlight he doesn’t normally get.

Lawson ended up with third-highest defensive grade per PFF behind defensive end James Williams and linebacker Ethan Wesloski. He’s been worth pulling out of the portal this offseason.

Stock Falling

OSU running back Ayo Adeyi. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

RB Ayo Adeyi

When one back rises, another falls. At some point this week we’ll clear up the mystery of Ayo Adeyi, who didn’t play on Saturday even though he wasn’t on the player availability report and was listed in the game book as a participant. It isn’t just that Mason took his playing time. It’s that when the game was finally settled and Morris brought in his backups, Tre Page III got the garbage time carries.

This might be nothing more than what Morris said after the game — something that Mason earned. But Adeyi’s absence without explanation was curious to say the least for a player that scored a touchdown against Houston.

CB Kollin Lewis

Kollin Lewis drew the start against Houston and played 33 snaps. But Fields quickly supplanted him and Lewis’ overall PFF grades were all under 60.0. All Fields’s scores were above 60. After that game Morris said the Cowboys needed to get down to two starting cornerbacks that they can rely on.

Well, based on the Colorado game, it’s Fields and Mo Horn. While Fields played 58 snaps and picked off two passes, Lewis played just four snaps. It’s clear the Cowboys have the right starters and that Lewis, for now, will only see limited time. The larger question is what is the trust factor if Fields does get hurt?

CB Christian Bodnar

One must wonder if the Cowboys might look to augment Christian Bodnar’s playing time due to his tackling. His PFF grades the past four games have been below 40, with three of the last four below 30. His overall grades and his coverage grades have been in decline as well. The injury to Quinton Hammonds may complicate what the Cowboys choose to do.

For what it’s worth, Vincent Jackson played 15 snaps in the slot per PFF and had considerably higher grades across the board than Bodnar. If the Liberty transfer has anyone to worry about, it’s him.