2026 Heisman Trophy Odds (Malachi Toney, Darian Mensah Rise; Trinidad Chambliss Tanks After Loss to Texas)

The No. 1 Miami Hurricanes remained undefeated in Week 8 against the Pitt Panthers, and they now have two players in the top three in the odds to win the Heisman Trophy in the 2026 season.

Quarterback Darian Mensah has moved up from +390 to +290 to stay in the No. 2 spot while wide receiver Malachi Toney (+370) made a massive jump from +1800 after a 16-catch, three-touchdown showing in Week 8.

So, does the Heisman run through the ACC? Not quite.

Heisman favorite Jeremiah Smith was on the bye in Week 8, and he fell slightly from +115 to +120 to win the award this season. However, after Smith was an odds-on favorite earlier in the season, his stock has taken a hit with both the Miami stars rising and the injury to Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin.

After one week in the Heisman conversation, BYU’s Bear Bachmeier quickly fell out with a loss to the UCF Knights, and the Heisman conversation has gotten a lot tighter with just nine players sitting inside 100/1 to win the award.

Here’s a breakdown of the latest Heisman odds and the most important movement to watch ahead of Week 9 of the 2026 season.

2026 Heisman Trophy Odds

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Jeremiah Smith: +120

Darian Mensah: +290

Malachi Toney: +370

CJ Carr: +1900

Jesse Legree: +2200

Trinidad Chambliss: +3000

Drew Mestemaker: +4000

Gunner Stockton: +5000

Gio Lopez: +6500

No other player has better than +10000 odds to win the Heisman this season.

Darian Mensah Rising in Latest Heisman Odds

Mensah has been in the top three in the odds to win the Heisman basically all season long, and for good reason.

The star quarterback has completed 81.4 percent of his passes for 2,151 yards, 22 touchdowns and just one interception. Plus, he’s added a pair of scores (and 73 rushing yards) on the ground.

He absolutely diced up the Pitt defense in Week 8, throwing for 387 yards and four scores.

While Miami hasn’t faced a lot of tough competition, Mensah will have a chance later in the regular season to have a signature win for the Heisman when Miami plays Notre Dame. Since the Hurricanes are the No. 1 team in the country and have a path to an undefeated regular season, there’s a real chance Mensah ends up as the favorite in this market if Smith’s production drops while Sayin is sidelined.

Malachi Toney Enters Top 3 in Heisman Odds

Miami wide receiver Malachi Toney has been hanging around in the Heisman race all season long, and a 16-catch, 194-yard-, three-score performance against Pitt made his odds move more than any other player this week.

Toney is now clearly the No. 3 choice in the Heisman odds, and he’s up to 952 receiving yards and 11 scores in 2026.

It’s going to be tough for both Toney and Jesse Legree to overtake Smith in this market as receivers, but both players have insane yardage and touchdown totals that should keep all three in the conversation.

I don’t see a path for Toney to win this award over Mensah, though, unless the quarterback ends up getting hurt.

Trinidad Chambliss Drops in Heisman Odds After Loss to Texas

The Ole Miss Rebels lost on the road against the Texas Longhorns, and it crushed Trinidad Chambliss’ odds to win the Heisman.

The favorite at one point earlier in the season, Chambliss fell after a loss to Florida but had worked his way back up to +650 to win the Heisman entering Week 8.

He threw three picks (and two touchdowns) in the loss to Texas, dooming the Rebels’ chance of pulling off yet another big SEC win. Chambliss is now +3000 to win the Heisman with Ole Miss likely facing an uphill battle to make the College Football Playoff.

Drew Mestemaker Enters Heisman Conversation

Drew Mestemaker is in the conversation to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2027 NFL Draft, and bettors are wagering on him in that market .

“The one guy I think that the bettors think that the NFL would be interested in is Drew Mestemaker,” Johnny Avello, Director of Race and Sports Operations for DraftKings Sportsbook, told Sports Illustrated this week. “I mean, he's having a great year – 16 TDs – and he's one of those kinds of guys that would probably fit a lot of NFL teams who need quarterbacks, teams like Tennessee, Miami, [the New York] Jets, Chargers, all those teams need a quarterback. So, he's the guy that's stock has risen the most over the past two or three weeks.”

Now, Mestemaker is working his way into the Heisman conversation after throwing for four scores in a win over Colorado. He’s up to 20 touchdown passes for the Oklahoma State Cowboys and has thrown for 2,326 yards. Oklahoma State is a long shot to make the College Football Playoff, but Mestemaker’s numbers are certainly some of the best in the country.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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