Biggest Winners and Losers from Oklahoma State Win Over Colorado: A Broncho Rises

The Oklahoma State Cowboys put together a great homecoming contest for their fans with a 57-24 win over the Colorado Buffaloes.

With the victory, the Cowboys (5-2, 3-1 in Big 12) are now one win away from being bowl eligible for the first time since the 2023 season, when they reached the Big 12 Championship game. As it turns out, the win also keeps them in the race to get back to the Big 12 title game.

Here is a look at the biggest winners and the biggest losers for Oklahoma State after Saturday’s game.

Winners

William Mason scored his first TD for Oklahoma State. Eric Morris said his special teams play earned him the carries he got on Saturday. #GoPokes #OkState pic.twitter.com/DeqBgsiY4d — Matthew Postins (@PostinsPostcard) October 25, 2026

RB William Mason

Mason transferred to Oklahoma State from Central Oklahoma in Edmond after three seasons with the division two program. Last season he was a second-team All-MIAA selection and rushed for 735 yards and five touchdowns. Aside from a few carries against Murray State, he’s been one of those “four-team special teams” players that Morris likes to talk about often. He said on Saturday that his special teams play earned him more playing time at running back, which came at the expense of normal backup Ayo Adeyi.

Mason finished with six carries for 27 yards in his first touchdown as a Cowboy. There wasn't a single person I talked to after the game that wasn't genuinely thrilled for the Detroit, Mich., native. This could signal a shift in the running back rotation moving forward, especially since Adeyi didn’t log a snap.

LT Braydon Nelson

The Cowboys have been easing in Braydon Nelson, the former all-conference performer from North Texas, since he became available for the UCF game. But you could count his snaps on one hand in each of his last two games until the Colorado contest.

But against Colorado, that snap count went way up. Shaun Torgeson started the game at left tackle, but he and Nelson logged practically the same number of snaps in the contest per. Per Pro Football Focus (subscription required), Nelson's pass blocking grade was 19 points better than Torgeson’s. In fact, Nelson's grade was just above 70.

Based on the snap count and the grade, there's a good chance Nelson will be the starting left tackle against Iowa State, a job that most had him pegged for before offseason knee surgery and the time needed to recover.

CB LaDainian Fields

This defense has needed a turnover jolt and LaDainian Fields has delivered. He had an interception against Houston early in the game but that was the only turnover the Cowboys were able to force.

Against Colorado he was much more assertive, especially in the second half, as he picked off two passes. It's the sort of turnover creation the Cowboys have lacked most of the season and the fact that the redshirt sophomore is starting to get more comfortable picking off passes is good news for the Cowboys.

Fields now has four interceptions this season and after inexplicably not starting against Houston, it looks like he'll be the starter at cornerback spots the rest of the way, along with Mo Horn. He may end up being an all-Big 12 cornerback this season after all.

DT Jerry Lawson

When you're a nose tackle, you don't get a lot of love. The reality of the position is that you're there to move offensive lineman around so other people can make plays.

Jerry Lawson made the play of the game against Colorado. On the first play of the second half, linebacker Tate Romney helped stand up Colorado quarterback Isaac Wilson and Lawson came in and dislodged the football, leading to a fumble that safety Quinton Hammond's recovered. That set up a Cowboys offensive touchdown and the rout was on. Lawson helped set that off.

Lawson has been steady and dependable all season and part of that is because he played for two years at Abilene Christian under current Cowboys defensive coordinator Skyler Cassidy. He knows the system, he knows what his coordinator wants and he delivers week after week. On Saturday, he got his flowers.

Losers

“What happened?”



When #GoPokes Coach Eric Morris was asked if he knew what happened in the Big 12 today. #Big12FB pic.twitter.com/8SG8pAFPlH — Matthew Postins (@PostinsPostcard) October 25, 2026

DT Enai White

For a defense that loves to rotate defensive lineman in and out, Enai White has emerged as an odd man out the past two weeks. White logged just one snap against Colorado on Saturday, per PFF. This was a week after he only logged two snaps against Houston.

There's been no mention of him on the player availability report. So, one must assume that for whatever reason he has fallen out of favor in the rotation up front. Some of that time has been siphoned off by the emergence of Luke Webb, who had 18 snaps on Saturday.

LB Isaiah Chisom

Chisom has logged some good games the past few weeks so this could simply be a matter of what the Cowboys needed in this game. But he only logged 24 snaps and had just one tackle. Both Ethan Wesloski and Tate Romney had great games, with Wesloski finishing with two sacks and Romney helping to set up the Lawson turnover. There may just be games like this for Chisom, the former UCLA transfer who is working behind two players that are having great seasons.

WR Chris Barnes

The minimization of the former Wake Forest All-ACC performer, for now, is complete. It isn’t just that he only had one reception. He logged only 23 snaps against Colorado. He participated in fewer pass plays (10) than any of the other Top 5 receivers and logged more time on run blocking (13) than pass plays. He now has four catches in conference play and didn’t lot a reception against Houston.

Now, the funny thing about the Air Raid offense is that any receiver can have a big game. So, it would only take one play to put Barnes back on the map. But in terms of how he's favored in the offense right now, he has lost playing time to Terrence Lewis.