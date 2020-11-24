SI.com
Pokes Report
HomeFootballBasketballOlympic SportsRecruitingPistol Pete Corral
Search

Oklahoma State Student Equipment Manager Injured After Incident In Stands During Bedlam

Marshall Levenson

If you have been on social media in the last two days, the likelihood is you have read or at last seen that there was an incident involving an Oklahoma State student equipment manager and Oklahoma fans in the stands of Gaylord-Family Memorial Stadium . 

The incident took place in the 2nd quarter following an Oklahoma State field goal.

Apparently, it is a "tradition" that Sooner fans like to relay the opposing teams balls to the top of the stadium and then a fan launches the ball out of the stadium. Why they do this, I have no idea. But either way, for context, this is what the Sooner fans were attempting to do at the time. 

The student manager, D.J. Kurtenbach, has a routine to fetch the balls in the stands both pre-game and during the game, both home and away. He knew of the so called tradition Oklahoma fans have with the ball. Because of this, D.J. placed himself near the top of the stands waiting for the ball to arrive. As fans tried to relay the ball, they fumbled it around and it fell to the ground. As part of DJ's job, he ran to collect the ball. 

As he attempted at doing so, Oklahoma fans, reportedly five of them, tried to wrestle the ball away from DJ's arms, knocking him down in the process. In a video that was tweeted out by Fox 25's Anthony West, it appears that DJ then gets piled on by the fans. 

 

 

Other Cowboy equipment managers saw what was happening and ran to his aid. They were trying to help him by peeling people off of him and getting him away from the threatening situation.

Unfortunately, DJ came out of the scrum with a broken rib and several more fractured.

The incident was first made public by his mother, who posted the story on Facebook, which then made its way to Twitter and beyond. However, Pokes Report's own Robert Allen saw the aftermath of DJ's injuries after he came back down to the field. 

EneFevoXIAMlAzA
Tina Kurtenbach's post about her son, DJ.

 

Robert, who was on the sideline, says he did not see the incident itself but that it was visible that DJ was in rough shape once he got back on the field. 

DJ was taken to the trainers room by Oklahoma State's medical staff and treated. Robert went to the trainers room where he saw DJ had put into a sling and was having his ribs wrapped. He also said DJ was wincing and crying in pain while they were treating him. 

Shortly after, during halftime, OU police were notified of the incident and came to speak with DJ. Oklahoma Athletics official joined them in listening to him. 

Monday morning, Oklahoma Athletics released an official statement on the incident. 

 

EnhzesBXYAIcvvC

 

I spoke with a friend of mine, who happens to be DJ's roommate about how he is feeling and a possible recovery timeline. "He’s sore but better than Saturday," he said. A recovery timeline has not yet been decided and neither has whether DJ will be working this weekends Texas Tech home game.

THANKS FOR READING <channel name>
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Official Game Thread: Oklahoma State At Oklahoma

Oklahoma State Cowboys travel to Norman to face Oklahoma in a highly anticipated Bedlam rivalry

Marshall Levenson

TuskaPoke

Some Good News About Pokes Report

Pokes Report is moving to a new network

Robert Allen

Marshall Levenson

Oklahoma State Staggered Early by Oklahoma Schemes and Player Edge

Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy and Kasey Dunn and Jim Knowles talk Bedlam loss to OU

Robert Allen

theorangetruth

ESPN's Franschilla Asks Boynton About the Need at Some Point for Cunningham to Score

ESPN announcer Fran Fraschilla talks Cade Cunningham with Oklahoma State head coach Mike Boynton

Robert Allen

COVID-19 Sees Small Spike in Oklahoma State Athletics and in Football

Oklahoma State University Athletics announces latest COVID-19 test results

Robert Allen

Gundy on Moving On, He Has To Do It or His Team and Staff Won't

Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy on moving forward from the Bedlam loss.

Robert Allen

Cowboys Left With Another Bedlam Beatdown

On top of that, do they now have a QB controversy?

John Helsley

CaliforniaCowboy

Cowboy Linebacker Commit Donny Stephens Caps Off Prep Career; Talks Versatility, OSU And Signing Day Plans

Oklahoma State linebacker commit talks with me about his high school career, signing day plans and who he is as an athlete

Marshall Levenson

As Expected Cowboys Drop In Rankings, Kick-Off for Tech at 11 a.m.

Oklahoma State drops seven and eight spots in the weekly college football rankings

Marshall Levenson

Sooners Early Domination Too Much For Cowboys

The Oklahoma Sooners' early domination of Bedlam is too much for Oklahoma State as Cowboys struggle to keep up

Marshall Levenson