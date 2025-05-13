Oklahoma State's Success Critical to Big 12's Status in College Football
Oklahoma State needs to be the new face of the Big 12.
With the new 12-team playoff format in 2024, the Big 12 managed only one team in the field. While it likely would have made it without the automatic bid, Arizona State and the Big 12 could have been left on the outside looking in despite the Sun Devils being a power conference champion.
Part of the reason for the Big 12 nearly being left out of the College Football Playoff was who could have made it. Arizona State and Iowa State were the two in the conference championship game, with Colorado and BYU as the next in line. None of those teams have big names or are recognized as great football brands in this era.
The Big 12 is set to have two spots guaranteed in the College Football Playoff with the new proposed 16-team field. While there has been nothing finalized yet, the Big 12 is seen in the second tier of power conferences alongside ACC, with the Big 10 and SEC each getting four automatic bids in this proposal.
That’s what makes OSU’s status as a Big 12 contender so critical to the conference’s status. Although the Cowboys have never made the College Football Playoff and have only one Big 12 title, they have been among the best and most recognizable brands in college football since Mike Gundy took over two decades ago.
In that span, OSU has had various superstars, ranging from Justin Blackmon to James Washington to Ollie Gordon and many more. In Mike Gundy’s 20 seasons, OSU has been ranked in the AP Top 10 in 10 of those years.
OSU has been in the national spotlight for quite some time, and the Big 12 needs the Cowboys to step up and be the face of the conference moving forward. While the Cowboys might not be able to single-handedly take the conference into the tier of the SEC or Big 10, they could become the conference’s new constant in the national spotlight.
With so many changes this offseason, OSU is in a position for a big bounce-back season and could rise back near the top of the conference.