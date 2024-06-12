Oklahoma State Superstar Makes Way-Too-Early 2024 All-America Team
Ollie Gordon is set to have another spectacular season in Stillwater. The Oklahoma State Cowboys are bringing back a very talented and stout offensive line, as well as quarterback Alan Bowman and a special wide receiver corps.
Because of the returning talent and continuity, one can assume Gordon will be able to put up even better statistics because this time around he won't be on the back burner for the first three games and will be the staple of the offense right away.
After rushing for 1,732 yards and 21 touchdowns and 6.1 yards per carry, Gordon established himself as not only the focal point in the Cowboys' offense but the best running back in the nation -- winning the Doak Walker Award.
Pro Football Focus recently released their way-too-early 2024 All-America team, which included Gordon at the running back position.
"The nation’s leading rusher from 2023 is simply at a different level compared to most running backs," PFF wrote. "The Cowboys started heavily relying on Gordon in Week 4 last year, and he helped carry their offense every game after that, including with back-to-back games of tallying more than 270 rushing yards. Gordon finished second in the FBS in yards after contact (1,056)."
As PFF alluded to, Gordon is extremely talented. He's underrated in terms of his speed given his build. He's more elusive than he leads on and that paired with his strength and physical ability makes him one of the toughest covers for a defense at the college football level.
Gordon is going to put together an elite highlight reel while filling up the stat sheet for Oklahoma State in the coming season, and his trophy shelf will benefit from it as he could prove himself as a potential first-round pick -- which isn't quite common for running backs nowadays.
