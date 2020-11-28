Oklahoma State vs. Texas Tech: Senior Day Game Thread

STILLWATER -- Oklahoma State is looking to get back into the win column as the the Pokes are set to take on Texas Tech in Stillwater for Senior Day.

Kickoff is scheduled for 11 a.m. CT on FOX and the Cowboys will be throwing it back with a special helmet.

In the same vein of looking different, the offense is going to have a different look today as well. Starting running back Chuba Hubbard and starting tackle Teven Jenkins will be both be out of the game against Tech. Running back LD Brown will be a game time decision.

Related: Oklahoma State landed a HUGE commitment from the No. 2 JUCO offensive tackle in the country

While not injured, freshman quarterback Shane Illingworth and offensive lineman Hunter Anthony both tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the week.

Marshall Levenson and myself will both be active in the comment section of this article with live updates. So, please join us down in the comments as we discuss the Cowboys and Red Raiders.

PREGAME

Oklahoma State wins the toss and defers to the second half. Texas Tech to receive.

FIRST QUARTER

PUNT! The Cowboy defense comes up with a great stop to force a Tech punt. Oklahoma State offense takes over on their own 19 yard line.

Touchdown: SaRodorick Thompson takes it 59 yards to the house (7:01) Oklahoma State trails 7-0

TOUCHDOWN! Dezmon Jackson records his first career touchdown at Oklahoma State from one-yard out! (4:19) Oklahoma State and Texas Tech are tied at 7-7