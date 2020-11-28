SI.com
Pokes Report
Oklahoma State vs. Texas Tech: Senior Day Game Thread

ZachLancaster

STILLWATER -- Oklahoma State is looking to get back into the win column as the the Pokes are set to take on Texas Tech in Stillwater for Senior Day.

Kickoff is scheduled for 11 a.m. CT on FOX and the Cowboys will be throwing it back with a special helmet.

In the same vein of looking different, the offense is going to have a different look today as well. Starting running back Chuba Hubbard and starting tackle Teven Jenkins will be both be out of the game against Tech. Running back LD Brown will be a game time decision.

Related: Oklahoma State landed a HUGE commitment from the No. 2 JUCO offensive tackle in the country

While not injured, freshman quarterback Shane Illingworth and offensive lineman Hunter Anthony both tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the week.

Marshall Levenson and myself will both be active in the comment section of this article with live updates. So, please join us down in the comments as we discuss the Cowboys and Red Raiders.

PREGAME

Oklahoma State wins the toss and defers to the second half. Texas Tech to receive.

FIRST QUARTER

PUNT! The Cowboy defense comes up with a great stop to force a Tech punt. Oklahoma State offense takes over on their own 19 yard line.

Touchdown: SaRodorick Thompson takes it 59 yards to the house (7:01) Oklahoma State trails 7-0

TOUCHDOWN! Dezmon Jackson records his first career touchdown at Oklahoma State from one-yard out! (4:19) Oklahoma State and Texas Tech are tied at 7-7

Comments
No. 1-23
CanadianCowboy
CanadianCowboy

CanadianCowboy in the house, ready for kickoff!

Marshall Levenson
Marshall Levenson

Editor

Although the Cowboy offense is missing some key components in Chuba Hubbard, LD Brown and Teven Jenkins, I expect the Cowboys to be able to get some movement and take control of this game.

Im predicting the Pokes score anywhere between 27 and 38 and only allow 13 or less points!

CanadianCowboy
CanadianCowboy

I missed that LD Brown was out....! That coupled with Teven Jenkins being out makes me a little anxious

ZachLancaster
ZachLancaster

Editor

Oklahoma State's looking to bounce back from the disappointing loss to Oklahoma State week. Can they get it done against Texas Tech? Let's find out together.

CanadianCowboy
CanadianCowboy

GREAT to see ZACH back in the saddle!

ZachLancaster
ZachLancaster

Editor

Great start for the special teams as they stop Tech short of the 20.

ZachLancaster
ZachLancaster

Editor

Solid start for the defense coming up with a third down stop. Let's see if Spencer Sanders can get the offense going early.

CanadianCowboy
CanadianCowboy

Let’s see what we have on O

ZachLancaster
ZachLancaster

Editor

Dez Jackson is such a tough runner. Looking forward to seeing what he can do now that he has a shot.

ZachLancaster
ZachLancaster

Editor

Dillon Stoner. Good Lord

ZachLancaster
ZachLancaster

Editor

That was an impressive stop there by Tech's No. 17. Goodness

CanadianCowboy
CanadianCowboy

Damn

ZachLancaster
ZachLancaster

Editor

Not an ideal start for the offense as they end up empty handed after the missed field goal. Solid opening drive moving the ball, just need to finish.

CanadianCowboy
CanadianCowboy

OK, D....let’s start the turnover fest...sooner than later...

CanadianCowboy
CanadianCowboy

Maybe a strip recovery by Rodriguez....?

CanadianCowboy
CanadianCowboy

Spot looked awfully generous to the Sand Monkeys, too...

ZachLancaster
ZachLancaster

Editor

Malcolm Rodriguez....good Lord lol.

ZachLancaster
ZachLancaster

Editor

Not ideal. Tech takes it 59 yards to the house. Need the offense to put some points on the board here.

Marshall Levenson
Marshall Levenson

Editor

Well that wasn't very good.. defense sold out to one side and paid for it.

Marshall Levenson
Marshall Levenson

Editor

Offense going to get the same movement as last drive but just end with point this time

ZachLancaster
ZachLancaster

Editor

There's no one in the country better at getting defensive pass interference calls than Tylan Wallace.

CanadianCowboy
CanadianCowboy

6 for Jackson! Nicely done!

Marshall Levenson
Marshall Levenson

Editor

Now that.. that was a drive

