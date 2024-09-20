Oklahoma State to Debut BOK On-Field Logo Sponsorship Against Utah
Oklahoma State will become the first team with an on-field sponsor in the Big 12.
On Friday, OSU announced a partnership that will feature Bank of Oklahoma’s logo on both 25-yard lines at Boone Pickens Stadium. The logos will appear on the field for the first time during OSU’s Big 12 opener against Utah in a top 15 matchup.
"This is a special partnership with Bank of Oklahoma, which has a long history of supporting Oklahoma State Athletics," said Kip Racy, Vice President and General Manager at Cowboy Sports Properties. "We are excited to work closely with them and continue to create bold sponsorship opportunities that reach Cowboys fans and align with their business goals."
This is the latest move in the changing landscape of college sports for OSU. Athletic director Chad Weiberg has been at the forefront of expanding OSU’s brand opportunities throughout this new era.
"We are thrilled to have the Bank of Oklahoma brand joining the OSU brand on the field in Boone Pickens Stadium, the best college football stadium in the country," Weiberg said. "With the ongoing transformation of college athletics, it is critical that we embrace new opportunities with our strategic partners to grow the support for our programs and our student-athletes. Bank of Oklahoma has been a great supporter of OSU Athletics for a long time and we're grateful for this significant new commitment they have made to further advance the partnership."
Along with sponsorship deals like this and Gateway Bank’s naming rights to the Turnpike Classic, OSU has also looked to implement NIL initiatives. While the NCAA struck down OSU’s attempt to add QR codes leading to the team’s general fund, those codes have still appeared around Boone Pickens Stadium and just about everywhere else, as Mike Gundy has said in recent press conferences.
While other programs have tried ideas, such as Tennessee adding talent fees to tickets to increase NIL funds, the on-field logo sponsorship seems to be the next mainstream wave of brand deals in college football.
