Oklahoma State vs. Tulsa Game Thread

STILLWATER -- It's finally here! Oklahoma State kicks the 2020 season off against Tulsa in Boone Pickens Stadium.

The Cowboys are itching to get the season going as they return one of the more talented teams in program history, on both sides of the ball. The offensive trio of Chuba Hubbard, Tylan Wallace and Spencer Sanders is one of the best offensive trios in the country.

As for the defensive side of the ball, the Pokes are led by Amen Ogbongbemiga, Kolby Harvell-Peel and Malcolm Rodriguez.

Below is the Pokes Report official game thread. Follow along with all the action and join in in the discussion in the comment section!

FIRST QUARTER

Field goal! Alex Hale knocks home a field goal to put the Cowboys up 3-0 with 5:13 left in the first quarter!

Potential injury: Spencer Sanders just limped to the locker room with 3:07 remaining in the first quarter. Transfer quarterback Ethan Bullock and true freshman Shane Illingworth are warming up on the sidelines.

Sanders is in the locker room getting his ankle looked at. He was injured the previous drive and it's looking like it might be Ethan Bullock entering the game.