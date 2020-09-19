SI.com
Oklahoma State vs. Tulsa Game Thread

Zach Lancaster

STILLWATER -- It's finally here! Oklahoma State kicks the 2020 season off against Tulsa in Boone Pickens Stadium.

The Cowboys are itching to get the season going as they return one of the more talented teams in program history, on both sides of the ball. The offensive trio of Chuba Hubbard, Tylan Wallace and Spencer Sanders is one of the best offensive trios in the country.

As for the defensive side of the ball, the Pokes are led by Amen Ogbongbemiga, Kolby Harvell-Peel and Malcolm Rodriguez.

Below is the Pokes Report official game thread. Follow along with all the action and join in in the discussion in the comment section!

FIRST QUARTER

Field goal! Alex Hale knocks home a field goal to put the Cowboys up 3-0 with 5:13 left in the first quarter!

Potential injury: Spencer Sanders just limped to the locker room with 3:07 remaining in the first quarter. Transfer quarterback Ethan Bullock and true freshman Shane Illingworth are warming up on the sidelines.

Sanders is in the locker room getting his ankle looked at. He was injured the previous drive and it's looking like it might be Ethan Bullock entering the game.

Zach Lancaster
Zach Lancaster

Editor

Good start for the Cowboy defense as they come up with the stop forcing a Tulsa punt.

Zach Lancaster
Zach Lancaster

Editor

The Cowboys slowly moving the ball down the field, but there's certainly some progress.

Zach Lancaster
Zach Lancaster

Editor

That was a great pick up there by Spencer Sanders under pressure, but Tulsa was offsides. However, Spencer Sanders picked up an unsportsmanlike conduct after the play. Ball moved back to the 49 yard line, but still a first down.

Zach Lancaster
Zach Lancaster

Editor

LD Brown picking up some great yardage there. Check that, two good runs in a row by LD. Close to 20 yards in two plays.

Zach Lancaster
Zach Lancaster

Editor

Apparently the unsportsmanlike penalty on Spencer was because he flipped the ball to a Tulsa player on the bench. Nice lol

Zach Lancaster
Zach Lancaster

Editor

Jake Springfield coming into the game for the first time. Such a great story.

Zach Lancaster
Zach Lancaster

Editor

Man, this Tulsa defensive line has done a good job this drive as they force an OSU field goal.

CanadianCowboy
CanadianCowboy

Watching Sanders at the end of the series, and coming off the field...we might be seeing QB2 earlier than expected

Zach Lancaster
Zach Lancaster

Editor

Man, Malcolm Rodriguez is going to be a force this season.

Zach Lancaster
Zach Lancaster

Editor

Good stop there by Tanner McCalister to force a TU punt. Dillon Stoner back to receive.

CanadianCowboy
CanadianCowboy

Liking the defense so far, but still looking for the consistent...ground stops & no-fly zone

Zach Lancaster
Zach Lancaster

Editor

Bad snap, poor handoff and a fumble results in TU's ball from the OSU 37-yard line....not great.

CanadianCowboy
CanadianCowboy

Hate to say...Hubbard & Sanders are a bit underwhelming so far

Zach Lancaster
Zach Lancaster

Editor

Spencer just limped to the locker room and Shane Illingworth and Ethan Bullock were warming up on the sidelines.

Zach Lancaster
Zach Lancaster

Editor

This offense is REALLY struggling against this Tulsa defense.

