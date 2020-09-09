SI.com
Game Details for Oklahoma State-Tulsa on Sept. 19 Announced

Zach Lancaster

STILLWATER -- Just a few days after being postponed, the new game details for Oklahoma State's rescheduled season opener against Tulsa have been announced.

The Turnpike Classic is getting the breakfast treatment as the new kickoff time is now 11 a.m. on ESPN.

Tulsa put out a press released on Monday night say the original season opener scheduled for Sept. 12 was being postponed for safety reasons. Since the start of fall camp, the Hurricane have dealt with a rash of positive COVID-19 cases and as a result, have only been able to practice a handful of times.

"I think for both schools and for both parties, it was more about making sure that our guys have had — and theirs as well — just making sure that we are prepared physically and mentally to step onto the field," said Tulsa head coach Philip Montgomery during a Zoom call with media on Tuesday morning.

"I think with the additional week of work, I think it gives us the opportunity to make sure that our guys are in the shape to do that, and continuing to get practices underneath our belt and preparing our guys to play a game that is different than a lot of other games. You can't just step out there and it just happens. I think with another week of work underneath we're preparing our kids physically to play this game the way it needs to be played."

As Montgomery said, that just means another week of preparation for an Oklahoma State team that's itching to hit the field.

In a Zoom call with media on Tuesday evening, preseason All-American running back Chuba Hubbard discussed how he's ready to go.

“I feel that a lot of people are comfortable,” Hubbard said of his teammates playing in a pandemic. “Obviously, there’s going to be people that aren’t [comfortable], I can’t speak for everybody, but from our team, I know a lot of us just want to play. That’s the biggest thing for us. It’s been a long time; we missed spring ball, we got a little bit of work in the summer time. So, now that the game got pushed back a little bit, I know people are just itching to play. That’s really what’s on our mind, just getting ready to play.”

