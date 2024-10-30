Oklahoma State Unveils Throwback Look for Homecoming Game
Oklahoma State will have a different look on Saturday.
OSU will continue its tradition of throwback uniforms on homecoming this weekend against Arizona State. On Wednesday, OSU unveiled a throwback uniform that it will wear against the Sun Devils.
The all-black look features the Cowboys’ current black jersey and pants with sleeves striped in black and orange. The true throwback will be the helmet that is inspired by one of the team’s original looks.
The black helmet with an orange OA also features something interesting on the back. Rather than a script saying Cowboys or even Aggies, the back of the helmet features ‘Tigers.’
The Tigers name was originally used as Oklahoma A&M’s mascot as it adopted the nickname and orange and black color scheme from Princeton.
OSU’s season turned around last season in Week 6 when it came into Boone Pickens Stadium wearing an all-black look for a Friday night game against Kansas State. With the added fanfare of homecoming, the Cowboys will look to get back on track with another blackout under the lights.
Of course, to get back in the win column, OSU will need to play much better than it has throughout its Big 12 schedule, particularly on defense.
Over the past couple of weeks, OSU’s defense has been abysmal, especially against the run. Last week against Baylor, OSU had no answers for the Bears’ ground game and allowed 343 rushing yards.
While Arizona State’s rushing attack will present challenges for OSU, it might simply be up to the Cowboys’ offense to outscore their opponent. With Alan Bowman in at quarterback for the rest of the season, OSU knows what it can do going forward. While Bowman isn’t quite old enough to have seen the throwbacks in action, he will need to find a way to spark OSU’s passing game in his seventh season of college football.
If Ollie Gordon can get the ground game going as well, it might be enough to get OSU its first Big 12 win of the year.
