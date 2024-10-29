Big 12 Favorites Have Fallen Since Highly Anticipated Conference Opener
Oklahoma State’s first conference matchup was supposed to be one of the most important of the season, but it has failed to live up to the hype.
After both teams opened the season 3-0 with impressive nonconference performances, OSU was set to host Utah in a matchup of two of the Big 12’s preseason favorites. Utah won the Big 12 preseason poll, while OSU was picked third behind Kansas State.
With no blemishes on their records going into their Sept. 21 battle in Stillwater, OSU and Utah kicked off a top 15 matchup that was expected to have significant implications on the Big 12 championship.
Utah thoroughly outplayed OSU and shut down the Cowboys’ offense. OSU was able to score only three points through the first three quarters before a frantic fourth-quarter rally helped the game look closer than it was with a 22-19 final.
Although it was a disappointing result for OSU, it still had the rest of the season to look forward to, including a matchup at Kansas State a week later. Meanwhile, Utah secured a big early season win and seemingly earned its spot at the top of the Big 12.
However, the Cowboys would fall to Kansas State in Manhattan in a blowout, effectively ending its Big 12 title hopes before October. Still, the most surprising outcome of the next week was Utah getting upset by Arizona at home.
As the season continued, those results became far less surprising and are now viewed as the beginning of the end for both teams. With November quickly approaching, neither team has earned bowl eligibility. In fact, the last win for either team came when Utah beat OSU in Stillwater.
Since that matchup, both teams have lost four straight Big 12 games. The Cowboys and Utes’ mid-September matchup was seen as one of the most important to the Big 12 title race coming into the season. Now, that game is on track to be nothing more than an early season matchup between the two worst teams in the conference.
READ MORE: Arizona State Starting QB Cleared to Play at Oklahoma State
Want to join the discussion? Like Oklahoma State Cowboys on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Cowboys news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.