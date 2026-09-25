Oklahoma State Unveils Latest Uniform Combo for West Virginia Showdown

The West Virginia Mountaineers are calling Saturday’s game with the Oklahoma State Cowboys a “gold rush” game.

The Mountaineers are encouraging their fans to wear WVU gold for the game, and the team is wearing gold uniforms as part of the promotion.

The Cowboys are going with a black-and-white combination for the game, the first time this season they’ll incorporate black as a primary color into the uniform or helmet.

Oklahoma State Week 4 Uniform Combination

Week 4️⃣ uni drop pic.twitter.com/S8hyln65lY — OSU Cowboy Football (@CowboyFB) September 24, 2026

The Cowboys will be wearing black helmets with the modern OSU logo on the side in orange. The Cowboys wore the current OSU logo type in Week 1 but it was on a white helmet.

Oklahoma State will also wear black pants and black shoes. The pants will include the orange OSU logo on the right thigh.

The Cowboys will wear white jerseys for the second time this year. This time the numbers and Oklahoma State lettering will be in black with an orange outline. The sleeves will feature a thick black stripe with narrow orange stripes on the top and bottom.

Game time in Morgantown is set for 6 p.m. central on FS1. The Mountaineers (3-0) and the Cowboys (2-1) are seeking to start Big 12 play on the right foot. Oklahoma State is hoping to snap an 18-game Big 12 Conference losing streak, which goes back to the start of league play in 2024.

OSU’s last league win was at the end of the 2023 season against BYU.

Here is a look at the uniforms the Oklahoma State Cowboys have worn in previous weeks.

Week 3: Murray State

Week 3️⃣ uni drop 🤠 pic.twitter.com/V8y7aVaZa0 — OSU Cowboy Football (@CowboyFB) September 17, 2026

The Cowboys threw it back with the helmet for the Week 3 showdown with Murray State, going back to their old school “OSU” logo in honor of their 1976 Tangerine Bowl team. The orange helmet featured to logo in white. The Cowboys wore the same uniform combo they wore against Oregon.

Week 2: Oregon

Uni drop pic.twitter.com/UxVNLbs9nc — OSU Cowboy Football (@CowboyFB) September 11, 2026

For the Oregon game, which was also Oklahoma State’s first home game, the Cowboys wore their orange home jerseys with white letters and numbers with “Oklahoma State” on the front. The white helmets featured the “Pistol Pete” logo and the white pants featured the modern OSU orange logo.

Week 1: Tulsa

Iced out for the season opener 🧊 pic.twitter.com/mvoNaa9QQe — OSU Cowboy Football (@CowboyFB) September 5, 2026

The Cowboys dropped their look for the season opener just before kickoff, going with an all-white look. The white helmet featured the modern OSU logo. The white jersey included orange lettering and numbering with “Oklahoma State” on the front.