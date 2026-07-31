Oklahoma State vs. Arizona State: The Matchups That Will Decide the Game

The Oklahoma State Cowboys may be playing for a bowl game — or even more — when they face the Arizona State Sun Devils on Nov. 21.

The same could be said for the Sun Devils, who won the Big 12 in 2024 and won eight games in their follow-up season in 2025. Arizona State is expected to compete for a berth in the Big 12 title game this year. Everyone is less certain about Oklahoma State, though the Cowboys are undeniably more talented than a season ago under new head coach Eric Morris.

Here are two matchups that should go a long way toward deciding who wins the game.

OSU RB Caleb Hawkins vs. ASU LB Owen Long

Colorado State Rams linebacker Owen Long. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The tendency is not to get one-on-one matchups here because football is such a team game that it takes units to stop other units. But his is one of those head-to-head matchups that is too good to ignore.

Hawkins was the best true freshman running back in the country last year. At North Texas he rushed for 1,434 yards, more than 1,000 of that coming after contact. His 29 total touchdowns and 25 rushing touchdowns also ranked No. 1 in the FBS for the season, as did his 174 points scored and 13.4 points per game. His rushing touchdowns total ranked as the second-most for a freshman in NCAA history. He was named an all-American and a freshman all-American.

Long was at Colorado State last year and he led the nation in tackles per game and total tackles with 12.6 tackles per game and 151 tackles. Along with being an all-Mountain West selection and second-team all-American, he was among the Top 30 tackles in the country with 33 run stops. He did all of that as a true sophomore.

These two are going to meet a few times in this game. Can Long wrap up Hawkins? Or can Hawkins break free of Long? It should be a fun matchup to watch.

ASU Wide Receivers vs. OSU Secondary

Omarion Miller of Arizona State. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This could be a decisive matchup in the game. The Sun Devils brought in three experienced, productive transfers to catch passes from new quarterback Cutter Boley. That includes Colorado’s Omarion Miller, Boston College’s Reed Harris and Washington’s Raiden Vines-Bright, the last of which didn’t play much last season. Miller — an all-Big 12 second-team receiver — and Harris will make up for that inexperience.

The Cowboys have a returning starter back in the secondary in cornerback LaDainian Fields. He started a half-dozen games last year and he could become a star this season in the Big 12. OSU also lured corner Mo Horn, from Texas Tech, who started every game in 2024 before taking on a less prominent role in the secondary last year.

The safeties are brand new to OSU. Two are North Texas transfers — Quinton Hammonds and Evan Jackson. The other is Vincent Holmes.

By November everyone should have a much better idea of the talent and production in these areas. But it’s a matchup that could determine the outcome of the game.