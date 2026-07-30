Oklahoma State Tight End: The Good, The Great, The Unknown Entering Fall Camp

When fans think about the Air Raid offense the attention always goes to the quarterback in the wide receivers. But tight ends have a role too.

As new Oklahoma State head coach Eric Morris and his staff put together the offense for 2026, which will be triggered by quarterback Drew Mestemaker, finding competent tight end play will be key. The Cowboys have a month to figure out who will be the starter on Sept. 5 against Tulsa and they have six candidates to be that tight end on opening weekend. And while there's talent, there's also question marks.

Oklahoma State on SI continues its fall camp position previews with a look at the tight end position.

The Good

Oklahoma State assistant coach Drew Svoboda while coaching at Alabama. | USA TODAY Sports

There are only six players listed at tight end, but the good news is that all six of them are transfers, meaning all six of them have either played college football or have at least been in a college football program.

The youngest players in terms of playing time are redshirt sophomores Carson Kolb and Luke Logan. While this may not be the most productive group on paper, it is one of the most experienced positions on the roster.

There are no true freshmen and there are players that have been through fall camp, been through a season and understand the expectations. For tight ends coach Drew Svoboda, who will have to split his time between this position and special teams, that's a luxury.

The Great

LSU Tigers tight end Donovan Green. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Two-thirds of this position group has experience at an FBS school which should make their transition to Oklahoma State easier. Donovan Green stands out with his experience at both Texas A&M and LSU. This is his third school so getting acclimated shouldn’t be hard.

Three other players have Group of 6 experience, including Oscar Hammond, who was at North Texas with Morris and his staff. Kolb was at Oregon State while Logan was at Memphis.

Rounding out the group are a couple of fliers. Morgan McPhaul is transferring in from FCS school Virginia Military. Bodie Boydstun played in Division II last season with Southwestern Oklahoma State.

There is a wide range of experience with offensive systems that should serve the position and the new Air Raid offense well.

The Unknown

How will their track records translate? Green has 22 career catches in four seasons and has dealt with injuries and losing playing time. Hammond didn’t play last year at UNT due to injury, so he doesn’t have the chemistry with Mestemaker that others do. He was more productive in Division II at Central Oklahoma before he transferred to UNT in 2024.

Boydstun was a great blocking tight end at SWOSU but only caught 11 passes last year. Kolb and Logan have never caught a pass in a game. McPhaul had 30 catches in four seasons at VMI.

This position group has the least amount of career production of any position group on the team. By default, Green and Hammond have been considered the projected starters throughout the summer. But the competition is wide open and there's no telling who will get the starting job against Tulsa. It's almost impossible to gauge what could happen based on track record.