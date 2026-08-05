Oklahoma State vs. Kansas: The Matchups That Will Decide the Game

The final game of the 2026 regular season for Oklahoma State will be at Boone Pickens Stadium on Nov. 28 against the Kansas Jayhawks.

The Cowboys could have plenty on the line when they face the Jayhawks, depending upon how the season unfolds. Just about anything would be better for OSU than the 1-11 season of 2025 or the 3-9 season of 2024. Those campaigns led, in part, to the firing of head coach Mike Gundy and the hiring of new head coach Eric Morris.

Kansas is coming off back-to-back 5-7 seasons under head coach Lance Leipold. He’s also managing a quarterback competition that could define his season — and his future.

Here are two matchups that should go a long way toward deciding who wins the game.

OSU QB Drew Mestemaker vs. Kansas Secondary

Oklahoma State's Drew Mestemaker. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Late in the season, it may be up to the Cowboys quarterback to pick apart a secondary that shapes up to be the best position group on Kansas’ defense.

Mestemaker is considered going into the season as one of the best quarterbacks in the country on the strength of his 2025 season at North Texas, where he led the country in passing yards and was in the Top 10 nationally in several other categories. He’s surrounded by considerable talent, especially at the skill positions.

The Jayhawks have three returning starters at the position — cornerbacks Austin Alexander and Jalen Todd and safety Taylor Davis. They all have considerable collegiate experience, and they combined for more than 100 tackles last season. The part to nit-pick is that the trio combined for just one interception.

The trio has the experience to slow Mestemaker down. But he also has the talent to pick them apart. Whichever one wins the battle wins the game.

Kansas LT Calvin Clements vs. OSU Edge Rushers

Kansas Jayhawks offensive lineman Calvin Clements. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Going into fall workouts it’s not clear which Oklahoma State players will man the edge. But the player they’ll have to get by to get to the quarterback’s blind side is set. Returning left tackle Calvin Clements is back for another season. He started all 12 games a season ago and he was one of the better offensive linemen in the Big 12. As a junior, he has the chance to become an All-Big 12 performer this season.

Whoever ends up setting that side of the defense on the edge will have to deal with him. Entering fall workouts, the most likely edge rushers to start would be either Jaleel Johnson or James Williams. Johnson is a fifth-year Cowboy while Williams is a Florida State transfer. Whichever one draws the matchup can’t get dominated. If they are, then the Cowboys will have a hard time getting pressure on whoever wins the quarterback job for the Jayhawks.